Peggy Jones Luckado
LUCKADO, Peggy Jones, departed this life on Saturday, October 31, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, W.C. Luckado Jr. "Luck." She is survived by three sons, Roy (Joanne), Cleve and Roger (Wendy); five grandchildren, Stacy Swords (Bobby), Karen Bristow, Russell "Rusty" Luckado (Sara), Wayne Luckado (Crystal) and Jesse Luckado; and four great-grandchildren, Lindsey Luckado, Justin Luckado, and Brooke Bristow and Annabelle Swords.

Peggy was a member of Clover Hill Baptist Church.

A celebration of Peggy's life will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Clover Hill Baptist Church, 3100 Old Courthouse Road, North Chesterfield, Va.

A graveside funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Fluvanna Baptist Church cemetery in Scottsville, Va.

The family will receive friends at Thacker Brothers Scottsville Funeral Home on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, from 5 to 6 p.m.

In Peggy's memory, memorial contributions may be made to the Women's Missionary Fellowship, Clover Hill Baptist Church, 3100 Courthouse Road, North Chesterfield, Va. 23236.

Due to COVID-19 facial masks will be required and social distancing will be observed at all services.

Friends and family are invited to share memories and photos at thackerbrothers.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 8, 2020.
