HILL, Peggy Louise Johnston Gray, age 83, went to be with her Lord Jesus Christ on Saturday, October 3, 2020. Peggy was born on September 22, 1937, in Greenville, N.C., to Wesley and Hallie Johnston. In September of 1956, she married her hometown sweetheart, Richard Key Gray Sr. Together, they had one son, Richard Key Gray Jr. After Richard Key Gray Sr.'s premature death, Peggy was remarried to John Robert Hill on January 4, 1974. Peggy is survived by her husband, John, of 47 years; her son, Richard (Leslie); her stepdaughter, Malee (Brian); her grandchildren, Chelsie (Robert), Jena (Matthew), Holly and Braden Thomas; her three great-grandchildren; and her sister, Shirley. Peggy leaves behind a legacy as a great cook, a hard worker and a woman of deep faith in Jesus and enduring love. A celebration of Peggy's life will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you donate to a charity of your choice
in Peggy's honor. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory, Greenville, N.C. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com
.
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 6, 2020.