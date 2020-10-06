Menu
Search
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Peggy Louise Johnston Gray Hill
HILL, Peggy Louise Johnston Gray, age 83, went to be with her Lord Jesus Christ on Saturday, October 3, 2020. Peggy was born on September 22, 1937, in Greenville, N.C., to Wesley and Hallie Johnston. In September of 1956, she married her hometown sweetheart, Richard Key Gray Sr. Together, they had one son, Richard Key Gray Jr. After Richard Key Gray Sr.'s premature death, Peggy was remarried to John Robert Hill on January 4, 1974. Peggy is survived by her husband, John, of 47 years; her son, Richard (Leslie); her stepdaughter, Malee (Brian); her grandchildren, Chelsie (Robert), Jena (Matthew), Holly and Braden Thomas; her three great-grandchildren; and her sister, Shirley. Peggy leaves behind a legacy as a great cook, a hard worker and a woman of deep faith in Jesus and enduring love. A celebration of Peggy's life will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you donate to a charity of your choice in Peggy's honor. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory, Greenville, N.C. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Taffy and I are very sorry to hear about Peggys passing. We know she is rejoicing in her new home. We wish John peace and comfort from the Lord in the days ahead.
Barry and Taffy Lowery
October 5, 2020