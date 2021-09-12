Menu
Peggy A. Martin
MARTIN, Peggy A., age 74, of North Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on Monday, September 6, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Catherine S. Martin. She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Bill Mannering; daughter, Julie Gaudett (Patrick); grandsons, Matthew and Luke Gaudett; sister, Patricia Martin of Bethlehem, Pa. She was born in New York City. She worked for Sports Illustrated and later, as a legal secretary for various law firms. Peggy loved the ballet and enjoyed botanical gardens and museums. She was also an avid reader. Peggy loved and adored her two grandsons. A celebration of her life will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, September 18, at Bliley's - Chippenham Chapel, 6900 Hull Street Road, Richmond, Va. 23224. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Providence United Methodist Church Endowment Fund, 901 S. Providence Road, Richmond, Va. 23236.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m.
Bliley's - Chippenham
6900 Hull Street Road, Richmond, VA
