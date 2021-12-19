SMITH, Peggy Hill, of Henrico, went home to be with the Lord on December 14, 2021. She is survived by Jason and Britt Smith; and her grandchildren, Parker, Chase and Grant, who called her Ge Ge. Peggy was very creative and was skilled at painting and crafting. She would sell her creations at her aunt's antique shop. She also turned her crafting time into personal time with her beloved son, together creating beautiful keepsake gifts and ornaments. A natural caretaker, Ge Ge loved to spend time with her family, watching her grandchildren play and grow, snuggling and talking with them and without a doubt leaving behind plenty of memories of her nurturing spirit. Family will receive friends and family on Monday, December 20, 2021 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Bliley's, 8510 Staples Mill Rd. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Hunton Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hunton Baptist Church, where Peggy was an active member.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 19, 2021.