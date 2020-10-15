Menu
Search
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Peggy Spiller Herrin
1946 - 2020
BORN
1946
DIED
2020
HERRIN, Peggy Spiller, 74, of Mechanicsville, passed away on October 13, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband, John Herrin; children, Kim Marinelli (Jeff), Cindy Rodgers (Chris), Carl "Hooty" Spiller (Mandy); stepchildren, John Herrin Jr., Christopher Herrin and Steven Herrin (Kristi); grandchildren, Lauren, Jeffrey, Colby, Mackenzie, Ethan and Carley; stepgrandchildren, Isabella, Ezra, Eli, Matthew, Ryan, Paige, Farrah and Aiden. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, October 16, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105, in her memory.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Oct. 15 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
16
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Bennett Funeral Home
8014 Lee-Davis Rd., Mechanicsville, Virginia
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett Funeral Homes
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.