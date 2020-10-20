Menu
Peggy T. Butler
BUTLER, Peggy T., 88, of N. Chesterfield, Va., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 17, 2020. She is survived by her son, Jack A. Oliva (Renee); grandchildren, Brent Oliva (Laura Lee), Kyle Oliva (Samantha) and Cameron Oliva (Ashley); and brother, Linwood Thacker. She is also survived by her beloved great-grandchildren, Natalie, Adeline, Easton and Molly Oliva; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Humbert W. Oliva Jr.; second husband, William S. Butler; children, Scotty and Albert Oliva; parents, Ivanhoe and Nellie Thacker; and siblings, Billy Thacker and Katherine Buchanan. Friends may visit from 10 to 11 a.m. with her funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 23, at Parkway Baptist Church, 8508 Beaver Bridge Rd., Moseley, Va. 23120. Interment to follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation through her memorial page, www.inmemof.org/peggy-t-butler.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
I met Peggy when her grandson Kyle married my daughter Samantha in 2016. She was so warm and welcomed me so sincerely that I immediately felt comfortable with her. She was kind, sweet, unpretentious, and EVERY TIME I saw her she looked like a fashion plate.
. She was truly beautiful inside and out. She will be greatly missed. Rest In Peace Peggy.
My sincere condolences to her loved ones.
Shelly Galan Vasquez
Friend
October 19, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
October 20, 2020