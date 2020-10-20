BUTLER, Peggy T., 88, of N. Chesterfield, Va., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 17, 2020. She is survived by her son, Jack A. Oliva (Renee); grandchildren, Brent Oliva (Laura Lee), Kyle Oliva (Samantha) and Cameron Oliva (Ashley); and brother, Linwood Thacker. She is also survived by her beloved great-grandchildren, Natalie, Adeline, Easton and Molly Oliva; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Humbert W. Oliva Jr.; second husband, William S. Butler; children, Scotty and Albert Oliva; parents, Ivanhoe and Nellie Thacker; and siblings, Billy Thacker and Katherine Buchanan. Friends may visit from 10 to 11 a.m. with her funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 23, at Parkway Baptist Church, 8508 Beaver Bridge Rd., Moseley, Va. 23120. Interment to follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation through her memorial page, www.inmemof.org/peggy-t-butler
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.