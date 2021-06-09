Purcell you were truly one of a kind. Always enjoyed talking to you, and your laughter contagious and your smile was infectious. When I think of you, I think of how careful you chose your clothes. You were the sharpest dresser of Whicomb Court and beyond. There will never be another Whicomb Court mayor. No one could never compare to you. Gone from our midst but never from your hearts. Love always till we meet again.

Cynthia Henson Family June 9, 2021