HART, Percell, departed this life June 3, 2021. He is survived by his son, Montique Williams (Deon); five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; two siblings, Lonnie Hart and Celestine Robinson; two nephews, Ronald Robinson (Vanessa) and Hosea Bland (Moineca); a host of other relatives and friends, two devoted, Darryl and Shelby. A viewing will be held at Chiles Funeral Home, 2100 Fairmount Ave. on Thursday, June 10, from 4 to 6 p.m. Funeral service private.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 9, 2021.