Percell Hart
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Chiles' Funeral Home, Inc.
2100 Fairmount Avenue
Richmond, VA
HART, Percell, departed this life June 3, 2021. He is survived by his son, Montique Williams (Deon); five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; two siblings, Lonnie Hart and Celestine Robinson; two nephews, Ronald Robinson (Vanessa) and Hosea Bland (Moineca); a host of other relatives and friends, two devoted, Darryl and Shelby. A viewing will be held at Chiles Funeral Home, 2100 Fairmount Ave. on Thursday, June 10, from 4 to 6 p.m. Funeral service private.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
10
Viewing
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Chiles' Funeral Home, Inc.
2100 Fairmount Avenue, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Chiles' Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Purcell you were truly one of a kind. Always enjoyed talking to you, and your laughter contagious and your smile was infectious. When I think of you, I think of how careful you chose your clothes. You were the sharpest dresser of Whicomb Court and beyond. There will never be another Whicomb Court mayor. No one could never compare to you. Gone from our midst but never from your hearts. Love always till we meet again.
Cynthia Henson
Family
June 9, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Chiles Funeral Home
June 9, 2021
