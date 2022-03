JONES, Percy L., Jr., 83, of Richmond, Va., departed this life June 2, 2021. He leaves to cherish his memory three daughters, Paulette Hairston, Beverly Momodu and Barbara Jones; as well as other relatives and friends. A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Friday, June 11, 2021 at Wilson & Associates' Funeral Service - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Road, Richmond, Va. Interment private.