Perry V. Davis
DAVIS, Perry V., 63, of Richmond, departed this life on November 21, 2020. He is survived by his devoted wife, Gail Davis; three children, Lamont, Nathaniel and 'Lil Perry; mother, Josephine P. Davis; three sisters, four brothers and a host of other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held 1 to 8 p.m. Friday, November 27, 2020, at Wilson & Associates' - South Chapel, 1215 Jefferson Davis Hwy., where a funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, November 28, 2020. Funeral service may also be live streamed at: www.wilsonafs.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
"Wilson & Associates' Funeral Service, Inc"
