So shocked to hear Perry died!! Just found out today 6/16-21. All our love to the family!! Your cousin 804-814-5937 and insurance agent . Ralph Burgess daughter
Brenda Burgess-Akins
Family
June 16, 2021
To the family of Perry C. "YoYo" Yellardy I extend my deepest sympathy. We have lost a true friend who will be missed. It was a privilege for me to be considered his friend & teammate.
Art"TEX"Taylor
Friend
June 14, 2021
So sorry to hear of YoYo´s passing. Linda may God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. RIP my Cowboys friend
Karey Combs
Work
June 11, 2021
YoYo, We will miss you so much. Thank you for your friendship and kind heart. We love you, YoYo.
Tuckahoe Moose Lodge Tuesday Night Pool Players
Friend
June 10, 2021
Those special memories of yoyo will always make me smile.If only I could have him back for just a little while.The fact that you´re no longer here but you´re forever in my heart
Sherry Crawley
June 9, 2021
Yo yo you will be missed my brother London my prayers go out to you
Bill Magnum
Work
June 9, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Mimms Funeral Home
June 9, 2021
So very sorry, may he rest in peace.
John Baird
Work
June 9, 2021
Linda & Michelle you are in our thoughts and prayers, I have known yoyo for 31 years miss him so much he was such a sweetheart he will truly be missed Michael and I will miss him coming over to shoot pool ,I will miss him saying Elaine what's up lol
Eunice Campbell
Work
June 9, 2021
Yo Yo, you will always be remembered. Linda, my prayers are for peace and comfort for you and your family.