Peter John Carr
Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel
1020 Huguenot Road
Midlothian, VA
CARR, Peter John, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 12, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Josephine Carr; and his stepmother, Maude Carr. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Carol Carr; his son, Peter Carr (Holly); daughter, Cris Taylor (Greg); sister, Ann Marie Mossburg (Chuck); his niece, Kellie Haldie; and nephew, Charlie Mossburg; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Peter enjoyed life, especially the outdoors, fishing, golfing and the beach. He loved to travel in the U.S., Carribbean and abroad. He had a heart for missions and made numerous trips to Haiti with the mission teams. After retiring from many years in the engineering field, he became a CNA and spent five plus years caring for hospice patients in their homes. Peter was loving, caring, generous, had a great sense of humor and a big smile and will be missed by everyone who knew him. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Crestwood Church, 1200 Charter Colony Pkwy. Midlothian, Va. 23114 or a charity of your choice.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 19, 2021.
Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel
