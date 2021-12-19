CARR, Peter John, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 12, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Josephine Carr; and his stepmother, Maude Carr. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Carol Carr; his son, Peter Carr (Holly); daughter, Cris Taylor (Greg); sister, Ann Marie Mossburg (Chuck); his niece, Kellie Haldie; and nephew, Charlie Mossburg; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Peter enjoyed life, especially the outdoors, fishing, golfing and the beach. He loved to travel in the U.S., Carribbean and abroad. He had a heart for missions and made numerous trips to Haiti with the mission teams. After retiring from many years in the engineering field, he became a CNA and spent five plus years caring for hospice patients in their homes. Peter was loving, caring, generous, had a great sense of humor and a big smile and will be missed by everyone who knew him. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Crestwood Church, 1200 Charter Colony Pkwy. Midlothian, Va. 23114 or a charity of your choice
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 19, 2021.