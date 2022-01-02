Menu
Peter Norman Cramp
FUNERAL HOME
Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel
1020 Huguenot Road
Midlothian, VA
CRAMP, Peter Norman, passed away peacefully on December 28, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jeanne H. Cramp and Robert M. Cramp Sr. He is survived by his siblings, Robert M. Cramp Jr., Kathleen C. Dowdy and George A. Cramp. Our brother's struggle with mental illness is over. He was a loving son and selfless brother. A private service will be held at Westhampton Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to F.A.C.E.S., www.facesva.org/donate, 11601 Lucks Lane, Midlothian, Va. 23114.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 2, 2022.
