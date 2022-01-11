CURTICE, Mr. Peter McClintock, Sr., On Friday, January 7, Peter Curtice passed away peacefully at home at the age of 76. He was born on March 30, 1945 in Petersburg, Va. to Charlie and Peggy Curtice and was a 1963 graduate of Petersburg High School and a 1968 graduate of Campbell College. Following college graduation, Peter began a 33-year career of service with the U.S. Social Security Administration, retiring as a Regional Manager.
Peter's life was happily spent primarily in his three hometowns -- Petersburg, Va., where he was raised and developed a talent for shenanigans; Elizabeth City, N.C., where he spent the majority of his working years and raised his children; and Lewisburg/Keister, W.Va., where he retired to cooler temperatures and fantastic river and mountain views. There he spent the last 10 years building his dream home, mostly by hand. In each of these wonderful communities, Peter developed deep and enduring friendships. He was loving and he was loved.
Fairness, equality, democracy, trying your best and helping others were some of Peter's defining values and traits. His greatest gift was living those values for his children and grandchildren to see and hopefully emulate.
A man of many talents, some more useful than others, Peter could fix and build just about anything (not quickly though). He was also skilled at all things camping, burning stuff, slow play practical jokes, joke-telling in general, canoeing, labeling with specificity, perfectly scrambled eggs, being thrifty and creating unique yard art. His sweet tooth was legendary!
Peter was preceded in death by his father, Charlie; his mother, Peggy; his brother, Buck; and his beloved daughter, Jess. He is survived by his sons, Pete and Andy; his grandchildren, Jack, Noah and Barrett; his sister, Anne; six nephews, his best friend, Louise Peltier; and his lifelong close friend and adventure buddy, John Charles Smith.
A memorial service will be held in Petersburg, Va. at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation, www.christopherreeve.org/donate
are always needed and appreciated.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 11, 2022.