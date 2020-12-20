Menu
Peter S. "Papa" Furbish
1931 - 2020
BORN
1931
DIED
2020
FURBISH, Peter S. "Papa", of Sandston, passed away peacefully on December 5, 2020, at the age of 89. Pete was born on January 15, 1931, in Richmond, Virginia. He proudly served in the United States Army as Master Sergeant, as well as the Army National Guard. He retired from Reynolds Metals. He was preceded by his wife, Joyce T. Furbish; and his son, R. Tyler Furbish. He is survived by his daughters, Deborah F. Lloyd (Phillip) and Cynthia F. Maynard (Jack); four grandchildren, Misty, Shawn, Brent and Christopher; nine great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. Memorial services at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Alzheimer's Association.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Debbie, so sorry to learn of your Dad's death. My thoughts and prayers are with you and all of your family. Love, Gloria
Gloria Smith
December 22, 2020
so sorry to hear of Petes passing. i know he was well taken care of by his two wonderful daughters and families. he will be missed by all.
wayne s moorefield
December 21, 2020
Love to you and your family Papa.
Wayne Page
December 21, 2020
Proud to have known you and to have you as my Father-in-law
Jack Maynard
December 20, 2020
Godspeed Papa! You will be missed.
Sandy Stokes
December 20, 2020
