FURBISH, Peter S. "Papa", of Sandston, passed away peacefully on December 5, 2020, at the age of 89. Pete was born on January 15, 1931, in Richmond, Virginia. He proudly served in the United States Army as Master Sergeant, as well as the Army National Guard. He retired from Reynolds Metals. He was preceded by his wife, Joyce T. Furbish; and his son, R. Tyler Furbish. He is survived by his daughters, Deborah F. Lloyd (Phillip) and Cynthia F. Maynard (Jack); four grandchildren, Misty, Shawn, Brent and Christopher; nine great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. Memorial services at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Alzheimer's Association
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 20, 2020.