SHERER, Peter G., 85, of Twin Lakes, Burlington, N.C., died on November 16, 2020. A retired camera salesman and long time resident of Bon Air, Va., Peter avidly pursued his lifelong passions of photography and travel. An active member and past president of the Richmond Focus Group camera club for over 25 years, Peter exhibited his award winning photographs in countless photography shows throughout the Richmond area. During their 63 years of marriage, Peter and his wife Liz traveled to all seven continents capturing the landscapes, people and wildlife through the lens of his camera. Through unforgettable family trips to Australia, Belize and Bermuda as well as the annual holiday gathering at Pipestem, W.Va., Peter instilled a love of travel in his family. He is survived by his wife, Liz, of the home; son, Eric and wife, Anita, of Graham, N.C.; son, Steve and Dorothy Pryse of Roanoke, Va.; grandson, Jonathan and Jocelyn Kent of Bozeman, Mont.; granddaughter, Elizabeth and fiance, Tom Berry, of Oakland, Calif.; grandson, Ben of Salem, Va.; brother, Stephen and wife, Betty, of Glen Ellen, Calif.
The family will hold a private service. Memorials may be directed to Twin Lakes Community Employee Assistance Fund, 3701 Wade Coble Dr., Burlington, N.C. 27215.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 22, 2020.