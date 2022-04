My cousin Peter is one of a kind, in that, he personifies having developed such a tough and positive mindset, which allowed him to pursue his dreams and goals. He set a great example with kindness, humility and honesty for his family and friends to treasure. Pete went through a great deal but he was always smiling and looking forward to the future. He will be sorely missed by everyone that knew him. Pete you are now united with the universe so start exploring cousin....jb

Jesse Brown (jb) June 21, 2021