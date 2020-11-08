TARSOVICH, Peter Phillip "Phil", passed away on November 1, 2020. He was born on April 28, 1929, in Johnstown, Penn., to the late Mary and Julius Tarsovich (Taraszewicz). He lived the majority of his life in Johnstown until retiring and moving to Mays Landing, N.J., and eventually to Richmond, Va. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Phillip Tarsovich; sisters, Helen Golob, Jenny Leck, Lillian Brutz, Sophie Regula, Mary Kollar; and brother, Joseph Tarsovich. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 67 years, Wanda Ragan Tarsovich; daughters, Lynne Tarsovich Henry (Ken) of Portsmouth, Va. and Kathleen Tarsovich Di Pasquale of Alexandria, Va.; son, Paul Tarsovich (Margaret) of Richmond, Va.; daughter-in-law, Jane Carrington Tarsovich of Richmond, Va.; sister, Mildred Tarsovich Varner; brother, James (Lin) Tarsovich/Tars; brother-in-law, John (Carole) Ragan; sister-in-law, Colleen Ragan; nine grandchildren, Jill Henry Semmens (Michael), Aaron Henry, Jeffrey Henry (Anyleis), Mia Di Pasquale, Amy Tarsovich Carroll (Lee), Emily Tarsovich, Jordan Tarsovich (Mimi), Sophie Tarsovich and Peter Tarsovich; great-grandsons, Brayden and Beckett Carroll; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was a veteran of the Korean War, spending time overseas during that conflict. As with most from his generation, he defined himself through hard work, making his career in the grocery business in large chains and in his own store prior to retirement. He enjoyed being outdoors and a good game of Poker. His grandchildren were his true passion. He spent many hours bringing joy to their lives. He will be deeply missed. A private memorial service for immediate family only is planned at a later date.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 8, 2020.