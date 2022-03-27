WHITTAKER, Mr. Peter Anthony, Jr., of Richmond, Virginia, passed away on March 24, 2022, at the age of 93.



Peter was born in Belchertown, Massachusetts to Peter and Alice Whittaker in March, 1929. He grew up with his two sisters, Alicia Purple and Nancy Poole; and brother, Daniel Whittaker. He earned his undergraduate degree from Boston University and a master's degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Peter taught English, History and Civics at Greenbelt Junior High for most of his teaching career. Peter founded "Economy Tours," which organized trips for students and teachers. In the 1960s, he took 10 buses of kids to see the Beatles in New York City. He also served on the Maryland State Investment Board, which contributed to a life-long passion for investments.



In his 20's, Peter met Jean S. White on a blind date. They fell in love while Jean was finishing nursing school. They married in June of 1951 and within two years they started a family, complete with Cindy, Danny, Pamela and Debbie. As a family, they loved playing cards and debating political issues.



Peter is survived by his two daughters, Debbie Whittaker and Cindy Graunke (Ron); two grandchildren, Heidi Jadlowski (Dean) and Steve Graunke (Amy); and four great-grandchildren, Mason and Sarah Jadlowski, Anika and Carson Graunke. His wife, Jean; and two children, Danny and Pamela, preceded him in death.



Peter was a resident at the Barrington at Hioaks and served on the Resident Council for many years. He often talked about his many friends and the wonderful staff.



The memorial service will be held at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, in Greenbelt, Maryland on April 9, 2022 at 11 a.m. There will be visitation at the same location beginning at 10:30 a.m. His family will be present to welcome friends and loved ones. A private interment will follow.



The family welcomes donations to the Red Cross as an expression of sympathy instead of flowers.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2022.