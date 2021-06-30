Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Peter Maers Wittie
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Williams Funeral Home & Crematory
410 Windsor Ave
Lawrenceville, VA
WITTIE, Peter Maers, 88, of Midlothian, Va., passed away on Sunday, June 27, 2021. He was born on May 7, 1933, in Chicago, Illinois to the late Philip W. Wittie and Mary M. Wittie Geiger. Mr. Wittie is survived by his wife of 38 years, Nancy Hargrave Wittie; three children, Shaune W. Meredith (Richard) of Norfolk, Va., Carrie W. Goehausen (John) of Leawood, Kan. and P. Dale Wittie (Patty) of Glen Allen, Va.; one stepson, Jason A. Holloway (Cheryl) of Virginia Beach, Va.; seven grandchildren, Richard "Rich" Meredith (Hunter) of Norfolk, Va., Andrew Meredith (Haruka) of Tokyo, Japan and Henry Meredith (Meghan) of Raleigh, N.C., Caroline G. Curzon (Peter), Abigail and Camille Goehausen, of San Francisco, Calif. and Evan Wittie of Glen Allen, Va.; three stepgrandchildren, Landon, Tyler and Kole Holloway, of Virginia Beach, Va.; four great-grandchildren, Brody and Archer Curzon, Noah and Teddy Meredith; and due in September, baby girl, Curzon. Mr. Wittie served in the U.S. Army at Fort Eustis, Va. Professionally, his greatest accomplishment was graduating from the Virginia State Police Academy in 1957. He proudly served with the Virginia State Police for 15 years before joining and retiring from the Prince George County Sheriff's Dept. in 1991. He was a highly respected and dedicated Virginia State Trooper and Prince George County Deputy, serving the Commonwealth of Virginia for 28 years with compassion, care and love for his community. Mr. Wittie was an active church member, served on the Board of Trustees and several other committees. He was an avid fan of the Richmond Robins, Rifles and Renegades ice hockey teams. Most of all, he was a lifelong Chicago Cubs baseball fan. A service will be held at Woodlake United Methodist Church, 15640 Hampton Park Drive, Chesterfield, Va. 23832 on Friday, July 2, 2021, at 11 a.m., followed by visitation and reception at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Woodlake United Methodist Church or the Virginia State Police Alumni, Inc., 14746 Boyce's Cove Dr., Midlothian, Va. 23112-2255. The family is being served by Williams Funeral Home, Lawrenceville, Va. Condolences may be expressed at williamsfuneralhomeva.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
2
Service
11:00a.m.
Woodlake United Methodist Church
15640 Hampton Park Drive, Chesterfield, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Williams Funeral Home & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Williams Funeral Home & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
Nancy, sending sincere condolences. Pete or Sgt Wittie was such a pleasure to work with.
Anita Crockett Shell
Work
July 2, 2021
May God's peace fill you with everlasting love and fond memories of Peter! You are in our thoughts and prayers!
June & Steve Barth
July 2, 2021
Sending prayers for comfort and peace to you Nancy. Loved getting to know you and Pete and my boys are so fond of both of you. Pete will be missed!
Meredith Bertz
Friend
July 1, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. Pete will be truly missed by everyone that has had the pleasure of knowing Pete.
Walter Eremich Jr.
Friend
July 1, 2021
Nancy, I am so sad to hear of Pete´s passing. My prayers are with you and your family.
Debbie Leidheiser
Friend
June 30, 2021
May Pete Rest In Peace and God bless you Nancy.
Mary Quinn
Friend
June 30, 2021
Nancy, so sad to hear about Pete. My thoughts and prayers are wirh you.
Linda Stables
June 29, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results