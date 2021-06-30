WITTIE, Peter Maers, 88, of Midlothian, Va., passed away on Sunday, June 27, 2021. He was born on May 7, 1933, in Chicago, Illinois to the late Philip W. Wittie and Mary M. Wittie Geiger. Mr. Wittie is survived by his wife of 38 years, Nancy Hargrave Wittie; three children, Shaune W. Meredith (Richard) of Norfolk, Va., Carrie W. Goehausen (John) of Leawood, Kan. and P. Dale Wittie (Patty) of Glen Allen, Va.; one stepson, Jason A. Holloway (Cheryl) of Virginia Beach, Va.; seven grandchildren, Richard "Rich" Meredith (Hunter) of Norfolk, Va., Andrew Meredith (Haruka) of Tokyo, Japan and Henry Meredith (Meghan) of Raleigh, N.C., Caroline G. Curzon (Peter), Abigail and Camille Goehausen, of San Francisco, Calif. and Evan Wittie of Glen Allen, Va.; three stepgrandchildren, Landon, Tyler and Kole Holloway, of Virginia Beach, Va.; four great-grandchildren, Brody and Archer Curzon, Noah and Teddy Meredith; and due in September, baby girl, Curzon. Mr. Wittie served in the U.S. Army at Fort Eustis, Va. Professionally, his greatest accomplishment was graduating from the Virginia State Police Academy in 1957. He proudly served with the Virginia State Police for 15 years before joining and retiring from the Prince George County Sheriff's Dept. in 1991. He was a highly respected and dedicated Virginia State Trooper and Prince George County Deputy, serving the Commonwealth of Virginia for 28 years with compassion, care and love for his community. Mr. Wittie was an active church member, served on the Board of Trustees and several other committees. He was an avid fan of the Richmond Robins, Rifles and Renegades ice hockey teams. Most of all, he was a lifelong Chicago Cubs baseball fan. A service will be held at Woodlake United Methodist Church, 15640 Hampton Park Drive, Chesterfield, Va. 23832 on Friday, July 2, 2021, at 11 a.m., followed by visitation and reception at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Woodlake United Methodist Church or the Virginia State Police Alumni, Inc., 14746 Boyce's Cove Dr., Midlothian, Va. 23112-2255. The family is being served by Williams Funeral Home, Lawrenceville, Va. Condolences may be expressed at williamsfuneralhomeva.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 30, 2021.