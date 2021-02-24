MCMILLIAN, Petho, entered into eternal rest on February 19, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife, Alicia McMillian. He leaves to cherish his memories three sons, Ronnell Bennett and Tyrike and Montray McMillian; stepchildren, Ashley, Donnell Jr. and Joshua Pringle; two grandchildren, Bre'yon Bennett and Trenton Pringle; mother, Monique McMillian; father, English Patterson; grandmother, Bessie Morrison; two brothers, Michael (Candy) and Donald McMillian; two aunts, Monica and Sharon McMillian; one uncle, Rodney McMillian; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; mother-in-law, Evelyn Barnes; one sister-in-law, Natalie Barnes; two brothers-in-law, Antonio and Robert Barnes; and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Ave., where Mr. McMillian can be viewed Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and where funeral services will be held Friday, at 11 a.m. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. The governor's guidance on social distancing will be adhered to. Family and friends assemble at funeral home 10:45 a.m. Friday. Online condolences available at jenkinsjr.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 24, 2021.