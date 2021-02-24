Menu
Petho McMillian
MCMILLIAN, Petho, entered into eternal rest on February 19, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife, Alicia McMillian. He leaves to cherish his memories three sons, Ronnell Bennett and Tyrike and Montray McMillian; stepchildren, Ashley, Donnell Jr. and Joshua Pringle; two grandchildren, Bre'yon Bennett and Trenton Pringle; mother, Monique McMillian; father, English Patterson; grandmother, Bessie Morrison; two brothers, Michael (Candy) and Donald McMillian; two aunts, Monica and Sharon McMillian; one uncle, Rodney McMillian; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; mother-in-law, Evelyn Barnes; one sister-in-law, Natalie Barnes; two brothers-in-law, Antonio and Robert Barnes; and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Ave., where Mr. McMillian can be viewed Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and where funeral services will be held Friday, at 11 a.m. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. The governor's guidance on social distancing will be adhered to. Family and friends assemble at funeral home 10:45 a.m. Friday. Online condolences available at jenkinsjr.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
25
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 8:00p.m.
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue, Richmond, VA
Feb
26
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue, Richmond, VA
To Bessie Morrison: We extend our condolences to you (and your family) in the loss of your grandson. Praying that you will look to God for peace and comfort and know that He will give you the strength needed to get through this difficult time. In Sympathy and Friendship, Herbert & Joyce Hicks
Joyce G Hicks
February 24, 2021
I will miss u so much ❣❣❣
tara murray
Friend
February 24, 2021
My prayers and condolences go out to your family I will miss pete dearly
tara murray
February 24, 2021
To the family & friends of Petho McMillian, We at Mount Calvary Cemetery wish to express our deepest sympathies for the loss of your loved one and we pray that God will help to ease your pain in the days to come. We are proud and honored to be chosen as the final resting place for Petho. This is a responsibility that we do not take lightly and I pledge the highest level of perpetual care to honor his memory. Please do not hesitate to call us with any concerns or if there is anything we can do to make these difficult experiences any easier. Jim Glass General Mgr. Mount Calvary Cemetery 804-355-5271
Mount Calvary Cemetery
February 24, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Joseph Jenkins, Jr. Funeral Home
February 24, 2021
