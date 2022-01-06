ELLIOTT, Peyton Gowl, Our family lost a kind and loving son, brother and uncle on December 20, 2021, in Richmond, Virginia. Peyton Gowl Elliott, born June 28, 1970, to Sandy and Nelson Elliott, lived most of his life in Richmond, spending time as a child in France and Africa. Peyton grew up in the community of Studley and attended Rural Point, Stonewall Jackson and Lee-Davis schools in Mechanicsville. He received his B.A. in Criminal Justice at Virginia Commonwealth University in 1992. Starting in high school and continuing through college, he volunteered with the Ashcake Rescue Squad and Hanover Fire Department, enjoying the skills he learned, the opportunity to serve and the camaraderie. After a year of post-graduate study at the University of Maine in Orono, where he was a member of the Theta Chi fraternity, he returned to Virginia and began working for Virginia Commonwealth University, on the academic campus and at the hospital. He is survived by his parents, Sandy Elliott and Warren Vaughn; and siblings, Thomas Elliott, Claudia Vaughn, Joanna Vaughn and David Elliott. There is no public service planned at this time.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 6, 2022.