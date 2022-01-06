ELLIOTT, Peyton Gowl, Our family lost a kind and loving son, brother and uncle on December 20, 2021, in Richmond, Virginia. Peyton Gowl Elliott, born June 28, 1970, to Sandy and Nelson Elliott, lived most of his life in Richmond, spending time as a child in France and Africa. Peyton grew up in the community of Studley and attended Rural Point, Stonewall Jackson and Lee-Davis schools in Mechanicsville. He received his B.A. in Criminal Justice at Virginia Commonwealth University in 1992. Starting in high school and continuing through college, he volunteered with the Ashcake Rescue Squad and Hanover Fire Department, enjoying the skills he learned, the opportunity to serve and the camaraderie. After a year of post-graduate study at the University of Maine in Orono, where he was a member of the Theta Chi fraternity, he returned to Virginia and began working for Virginia Commonwealth University, on the academic campus and at the hospital. He is survived by his parents, Sandy Elliott and Warren Vaughn; and siblings, Thomas Elliott, Claudia Vaughn, Joanna Vaughn and David Elliott. There is no public service planned at this time.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 6, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
6 Entries
I am so sorry to hear of Peyton's passing. He was a great guy. We met while working at King's Dominion. My prayers for his family in their time of loss.
Rhonda Newcomb Gould
Friend
January 9, 2022
Peyton was always good for making one smile and laugh. His since of humor while working in the VCU ED was dry and totally hilarious. He always spoke fondly of his family and neices/nephews. He is very much missed... Prayers for his family and friends!
Sandy Dice
Friend
January 8, 2022
I remember Peyton fondly from his time here at the hospital. His puns were cheesy yet endearing. He had such a cheerful spirit! He is missed.
Di Kozak
Work
January 8, 2022
You will be missed, sleep well my friend.
Brenda Sumiel
Work
January 7, 2022
I remember Peyton fondly. Worked with him both in Hanover and at VCU. He was almost always cheerful and quick with a silly joke to make you laugh and make your day a better.
Jody
Work
January 6, 2022
I'm so sorry to hear of Peyton's passing. He and I worked together for many years at VCU in the Emergency Department. He always had a silly joke for us to make us smile. He will be missed.