Philip John Degrouchy III
1958 - 2021
BORN
1958
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Woody Funeral Home Parham
1771 North Parham Road
Richmond, VA
DEGROUCHY, Philip John, III, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 27, 2021. He is survived by his two beloved brothers, Paul James DeGrouchy, Richmond, Va. and Patrick Jerome DeGrouchy (Thomas Meroni), Palm Springs, Calif.; his two nieces, Amanda DeGrouchy, her children, Serenity and Destiny and Emily Simmons (Ricky) and her children, Holly and David. He was preceded in death by his father, Philip John DeGrouchy Jr.; and his mother, Peggy Jo DeGrouchy. He was born in Maryland and his family moved to the Richmond area when he was 12. Philip enlisted in the Navy and served aboard the USS Biddle from 1978 to 1984. After the Navy, he was an electrician by trade. He loved spending time with his family especially his young nieces and nephews. His favorite pastime was going fishing. Philip was a wonderful cook and loved cooking for his family and friends and had such wonderful sense of humor. Philip had such a compassionate spirit and was always willing to help anyone. His kind heart and generosity will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Woody Funeral Home, 1771 N. Parham Rd., on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Woody Funeral Home Parham
1771 North Parham Road, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Woody Funeral Home Parham
