FEMIANI, Philip P., 79, of Mechanicsville, passed away at home Wednesday, June 2, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gladiola and Kathryn Femiani; and brother, Ernest Femiani. Phil is survived by his loving "bride" of 53 years, Flora Davis Femiani; sister, Rose Cullingsworth; as well as several nieces, nephews and extended family. He retired after 36 years of service with W.O. Grubb. Phil enjoyed hunting and fishing, was a member of Conservation Park and was a competitive skeet shooter for over 50 years. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. Graveside services will be held 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at Signal Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 4110, Glen Allen, Va. 23058
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 6 to Jun. 9, 2021.