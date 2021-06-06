Menu
Philip P. Femiani
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
8014 Lee Davis Rd
Mechanicsville, VA
FEMIANI, Philip P., 79, of Mechanicsville, passed away at home Wednesday, June 2, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gladiola and Kathryn Femiani; and brother, Ernest Femiani. Phil is survived by his loving "bride" of 53 years, Flora Davis Femiani; sister, Rose Cullingsworth; as well as several nieces, nephews and extended family. He retired after 36 years of service with W.O. Grubb. Phil enjoyed hunting and fishing, was a member of Conservation Park and was a competitive skeet shooter for over 50 years. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. Graveside services will be held 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at Signal Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 4110, Glen Allen, Va. 23058
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 6 to Jun. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
7
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
8014 Lee Davis Rd, Mechanicsville, VA
Jun
8
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Signal Hill Memorial Park
VA
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
A lovely man who is sorely missed.
Karol and Anne Akers
Family
June 15, 2021
A lifetime together is never enough. The love shown between you and Phil is a thing of beauty and an example for all who know you two. May you cherish and find comfort in the many memories you made and live in the love Phil left behind, until you are together again. <3
Karen Burley (Conservation Park member)
Other
June 6, 2021
R I P ,will miss you, hang in there Flo....
ALBERT FOXWELL
Friend
June 6, 2021
