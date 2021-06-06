JOHNSON, Philip C., 82, of Midlothian, passed away peacefully at his home on June 3, 2021. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years, Nancy. Phil is survived by his daughters, Karen (Marc) Touchette and Susan (Marvin) Moser; his son, Phil (Lindy) Johnson; his sister, Alice Clements; as well as eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Phil grew up in Chelmsford, Massachusetts where his lifelong passion for the outdoors began. His outdoor hobbies included fly fishing, fly tying and hunting, but what was truly special about his interests was the gift he had for sharing them with others. On any given day, he could be spotted volunteering with Project Healing Waters at the V.A., out to lunch with an old buddy from Habitat for Humanity and then back volunteering in Petersburg at the Historic Farmer's Bank. As a salesman for G.E. it is no surprise he had the gift of gab, but Phil truly never met a stranger. His family jokes that he was "the mayor" of wherever he was residing. Phil's big personality and love for conversation will be truly missed by family and friends alike.A Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m. on June 11 at Woody Funeral Home in Midlothian with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Project Healing Waters. Online condolences may be left at woodyfuneral