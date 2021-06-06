Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Philip C. Johnson
FUNERAL HOME
Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel
1020 Huguenot Road
Midlothian, VA
JOHNSON, Philip C., 82, of Midlothian, passed away peacefully at his home on June 3, 2021. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years, Nancy. Phil is survived by his daughters, Karen (Marc) Touchette and Susan (Marvin) Moser; his son, Phil (Lindy) Johnson; his sister, Alice Clements; as well as eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Phil grew up in Chelmsford, Massachusetts where his lifelong passion for the outdoors began. His outdoor hobbies included fly fishing, fly tying and hunting, but what was truly special about his interests was the gift he had for sharing them with others. On any given day, he could be spotted volunteering with Project Healing Waters at the V.A., out to lunch with an old buddy from Habitat for Humanity and then back volunteering in Petersburg at the Historic Farmer's Bank. As a salesman for G.E. it is no surprise he had the gift of gab, but Phil truly never met a stranger. His family jokes that he was "the mayor" of wherever he was residing. Phil's big personality and love for conversation will be truly missed by family and friends alike.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m. on June 11 at Woody Funeral Home in Midlothian with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Project Healing Waters. Online condolences may be left at woodyfuneral

homehuguenot.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m.
Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel
1020 Huguenot Road, Midlothian, VA
Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Phil was truly a good man with a clear passion for Project Healing Waters. He will long be remembered by his friends at FFV.
Dex Wade
Friend
June 11, 2021
Phil was a friend, a mentor in sales and a colleague. He was the one man who was not sorry to see women entering the business which was proudly an ol´ boys network. I am forever grateful for his big personality and welcoming spirit. I will miss him but know that he is happily once again with Nancy. Rest In Peace Phil.
Margaret Doty Mundy
Friend
June 8, 2021
So sorry to hear about Phil We had a lot of good times shooting at Shooters will miss him
Ken Poovey
Friend
June 7, 2021
