Philip Rosser Johnson
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cremation Society of Virginia - Richmond
7542 W Broad Street
Richmond, VA
JOHNSON, Philip Rosser, 89, of Richmond, Virginia, passed away on September 8, 2021. He was predeceased by his parents, Rosser and Almeda Johnson of Raleigh, North Carolina.

Phil is survived by his devoted wife of 66 years, Fran; and his sons, David and Stephen.

Phil graduated from Wake Forest College (now University) and was a retired executive of Life Insurance Company of Virginia. He loved dogs and collected clocks of all kinds.

There will be no service, but donations may be made to Christ Church Episcopal at 5000 Pouncey Tract Road, Glen Allen, Virginia 23059.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 12, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Cremation Society of Virginia - Richmond
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Fran, Steve, & David so sorry to hear about your loss, thoughts & prayers go out to your entire family.
Keith johnson
Friend
September 12, 2021
I had the honor of meeting Phil & his wife when I was an active RN working in the facility where his sweet Mom resided. Phil was the best son a Mom could ever dream of having. He was always attentive & loving to her for many years. His big, gentle smile was always a pleasant sight to see. Rest In Peace. Prayers for his family & friends.
Terry B Payne
Other
September 12, 2021
