MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Fran, Steve, & David so sorry to hear about your loss, thoughts & prayers go out to your entire family.
Keith johnson
Friend
September 12, 2021
I had the honor of meeting Phil & his wife when I was an active RN working in the facility where his sweet Mom resided. Phil was the best son a Mom could ever dream of having. He was always attentive & loving to her for many years. His big, gentle smile was always a pleasant sight to see. Rest In Peace. Prayers for his family & friends.