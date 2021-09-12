JOHNSON, Philip Rosser, 89, of Richmond, Virginia, passed away on September 8, 2021. He was predeceased by his parents, Rosser and Almeda Johnson of Raleigh, North Carolina.



Phil is survived by his devoted wife of 66 years, Fran; and his sons, David and Stephen.



Phil graduated from Wake Forest College (now University) and was a retired executive of Life Insurance Company of Virginia. He loved dogs and collected clocks of all kinds.



There will be no service, but donations may be made to Christ Church Episcopal at 5000 Pouncey Tract Road, Glen Allen, Virginia 23059.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 12, 2021.