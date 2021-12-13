TRENT, Philip Theodore, 78, unexpectedly passed away to eternal life on December 9, 2021. He was preceded by mother, Felicia Bennett Trent of New York City. He is survived by his loving wife of 22 years, Elizabeth Scannell Trent. He is also survived by cousin, Robert Bennett (Catherine); as well as an extended family of sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and their spouses and grandnieces and nephews. Philip was born on September 1, 1943 and raised in New York City, where he attended Catholic schools. He went on to graduate from The Polytechnic Institute of Brooklyn with a bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering. He was a member of Eta Kappa Nu honor society for electrical engineering. Philip also earned a master's in electrical engineering from Syracuse University. Philip spent 39 years at IBM for his career. He was an avid hiker, hiking locally with the Old Dominion Appalachian Trail Club (ODATC). Philip and Elizabeth enjoyed annual hiking trips in the Great Smokey Mountains. Philip was a small engine pilot, a ham radio buff, an OSHER member for hiking and investments and he also enjoyed skiing. He and Elizabeth enjoyed extensive travel to Europe, North and Central America. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 15, at St. Edward the Confessor, in Chesterfield, Va., where Philip was a faithful parishioner. Masks will be required for entry. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the charity of your choice
in Philip's name.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 13, 2021.