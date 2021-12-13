Menu
Philip Theodore Trent
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA
TRENT, Philip Theodore, 78, unexpectedly passed away to eternal life on December 9, 2021. He was preceded by mother, Felicia Bennett Trent of New York City. He is survived by his loving wife of 22 years, Elizabeth Scannell Trent. He is also survived by cousin, Robert Bennett (Catherine); as well as an extended family of sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and their spouses and grandnieces and nephews. Philip was born on September 1, 1943 and raised in New York City, where he attended Catholic schools. He went on to graduate from The Polytechnic Institute of Brooklyn with a bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering. He was a member of Eta Kappa Nu honor society for electrical engineering. Philip also earned a master's in electrical engineering from Syracuse University. Philip spent 39 years at IBM for his career. He was an avid hiker, hiking locally with the Old Dominion Appalachian Trail Club (ODATC). Philip and Elizabeth enjoyed annual hiking trips in the Great Smokey Mountains. Philip was a small engine pilot, a ham radio buff, an OSHER member for hiking and investments and he also enjoyed skiing. He and Elizabeth enjoyed extensive travel to Europe, North and Central America. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 15, at St. Edward the Confessor, in Chesterfield, Va., where Philip was a faithful parishioner. Masks will be required for entry. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the charity of your choice in Philip's name.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Bliley's Funeral Homes
Bliley's Funeral Homes
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear of Philip´s passing. I always enjoyed hiking and having lunch with you both.
Kathy Winston
Friend
December 16, 2021
Elizabeth, We are so sorry to hear about Philip. You are in our prayers.
Mary & David Stahl
Other
December 14, 2021
To the family & friends of Philip Trent, We at Mount Calvary Cemetery wish to express our deepest sympathies for the loss of your loved one and we pray that God will help to ease your pain in the days to come. We are proud and honored to be chosen as the final resting place for Philip. This is a responsibility that we do not take lightly and I pledge the highest level of perpetual care to honor his memory. Please do not hesitate to call us with any concerns or if there is anything we can do to make these difficult experiences any easier. Jim Glass General Mgr. Mount Calvary Cemetery 804-355-5271
Mount Calvary Cemetery
December 13, 2021
We will miss Philip so much on the Wednesday hikes. Our love and prayers go out you and your family.
Norm and Sue Kropp
Friend
December 13, 2021
