KIRBY, Phillip J., Sr., 81, of Richmond, departed this life peacefully on September 9, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Kirby; mother, Rosa Lee Kirby; and sisters, Carolyn (Kirby) Smith and Rose Kirby. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 59 years, Willnette (Jenkins) Kirby; son, Phillip J. Kirby Jr. (Roslyn); granddaughters, Kristen (Kirby) Greene (Tiras) and Ashley Kirby; and great-grandson, Tyler Greene. He is also survived by his brother, Charles (Maxie) Kirby; sister, Nancy (Kirby) McCollum; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Phillip was raised in South Richmond by his grandmother, Roberta Dickerson. He attended Dunbar Elementary and later, graduated from Armstrong High School in 1958. He attended Virginia Union University, served four years in the U.S. Navy and retired from DuPont after 33 years of service. He was a devoted member of Second Baptist Church, South Richmond. In 1971, he moved to Hechler Village in Henrico County, where he coached the Eastgate Vikings baseball team. In 1995, he founded the Family Friends and Associates Investment Club. He was a loving family man and a DOTING grandfather and great-grandfather who will be truly missed. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St., Richmond, Va. 23224. A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at Second Baptist Church, South Richmond, 3300 Broad Rock Blvd., Richmond, Va. 23224. Interment to follow in Maury Cemetery.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Sep. 12 to Sep. 15, 2021.
Roslyn and Phillip
My deepest and heartfelt sympathy. Rest in peace Mr. Kirby.
Roslyn Goode (Downtown Presents .....)
Other
September 17, 2021
The Class of AHS 1957 wishes to ex press sincere condolences to the family of Philip Kirby, Sr. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you. May God be with you at this time.
Armstrong High School Class of 1957
September 15, 2021
My condolences to the family. I worked with Philip, at Dupont. I was a member of his investment club for a time. Philip always had knowledge to share, and willing to do his best. He was a good man! Rest in peace.
Presley Smith
PRESLEY SMITH
Friend
September 15, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Mimms Funeral Home
September 15, 2021
My prayers and condolences goes out to the entire family. Philip was a true friend and church member. We worked together for many years and I will always remember our time together. Rest in peace my friend.
Saint jeffers
September 14, 2021
So sorry to hear of the loss of Phillip Kirby. He was a good friend and was always willing to listen. I worked many wonderful years with Phil at DuPont including our time in an investment club; whereas he was a shining star. Our God has acquired a warrior that has been a beacon of light on this planet. Phil will be sorely missed.