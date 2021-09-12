KIRBY, Phillip J., Sr., 81, of Richmond, departed this life peacefully on September 9, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Kirby; mother, Rosa Lee Kirby; and sisters, Carolyn (Kirby) Smith and Rose Kirby. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 59 years, Willnette (Jenkins) Kirby; son, Phillip J. Kirby Jr. (Roslyn); granddaughters, Kristen (Kirby) Greene (Tiras) and Ashley Kirby; and great-grandson, Tyler Greene. He is also survived by his brother, Charles (Maxie) Kirby; sister, Nancy (Kirby) McCollum; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Phillip was raised in South Richmond by his grandmother, Roberta Dickerson. He attended Dunbar Elementary and later, graduated from Armstrong High School in 1958. He attended Virginia Union University, served four years in the U.S. Navy and retired from DuPont after 33 years of service. He was a devoted member of Second Baptist Church, South Richmond. In 1971, he moved to Hechler Village in Henrico County, where he coached the Eastgate Vikings baseball team. In 1995, he founded the Family Friends and Associates Investment Club. He was a loving family man and a DOTING grandfather and great-grandfather who will be truly missed. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St., Richmond, Va. 23224. A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at Second Baptist Church, South Richmond, 3300 Broad Rock Blvd., Richmond, Va. 23224. Interment to follow in Maury Cemetery.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Sep. 12 to Sep. 15, 2021.