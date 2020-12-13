LIGON, Phillip Andrew, Jr., 93, of North Chesterfield, Va., WWII veteran and one of the last of the Greatest Generation, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on December 4, 2020. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 66 years, Lillian; daughter, Patricia May; parents, Phillip and Lillie; and brother, Allen (Doris). He is survived by his children, Pam Howard (Terry), Sandra Harmon (Larry), Bubba (Ja'net) and Dwayne (Vera); grandchildren, Chris (Amber), Amy (Connor), Rachel (Trent) and Rebecca (Devon); great-grandchildren, Austin and Eathan; brother, Jimmy (Gladys); sister, Katherine Sanderford; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Dad was a lifetime member of Central United Methodist Church and a master carpenter. He loved the Lord and his country. Dad and Mom were happiest when they were with their grandchildren and great-grandchildren, enjoying making homemade ice cream, going to McDonald's and Arby's for lunch, watching softball and football games and dance recitals, apple and peach picking and giving out hugs. He loved gardening, having family reunions, making cakes and cookies to take to church and giving them to family and friends. He loved being with his children, whether going quail hunting with his sons, helping with Christmas decorations or just sitting talking about Mom. He will be truly missed but he is with Mom, listening to gospel music without his hearing aids. A very special thanks goes out to his caregivers, Robyn, Samantha and Gayle, as well as All About Care and Bon Secours Hospice; we could not have done it without them. Due to current regulations, services will be private. Online condolences to the family may be made at www.blileys.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 13, 2020.