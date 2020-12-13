I´m not sure if you would remember me but your mom, Lillian, used to babysit me. I remember playing with Pam & Sandra. This was back in the 60´s. I also visited Carter & Louise Berger and played with Susan Gale. I am so sorry to hear of the passing of your father. Sweet memories of your family. Prayers and blessings to all.

Debi Carter Hendershott December 13, 2020