TATE, Phillip M., 36, of Bristol, Va., went to be with the Lord on October 28, 2020. Phillip was a beloved son, brother, nephew, friend, husband and a truly awesome dad. He was a deep thinker with a gentle demeanor and a shy smile who loved animals, music, the outdoors and his family and friends. He was a proud member of the Virginia Chapter of the Bearded Villains - part of a worldwide Brotherhood dedicated to the betterment of mankind through charity and kindness. Phillip adored his children and took every opportunity to spend time with KayLeigh, Kaleb and the twins, Easton and Quinton. Left to cherish his memory are his children; his beloved wife, Joni Tate; his parents, Ken and Debbie Tate of Ruther Glen; his brother, Jason; sister-in-law, Amy; and nieces, Abigail and Samantha Tate, all of Parkville, Md.; his beloved basset hound, Murphy; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. The family will welcome visitors 10 to 11 a.m. on November 6, 2020, at St. Mary of the Annunciation, 10306 Ladysmith Rd., Ladysmith, Va. 22501. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. All are welcome, however due to current restrictions, seating in the chapel will be limited. The service will be live-streamed on Facebook, and the audio will be available to anyone outdoors via radio broadcast and outdoor speakers. A graveside service will be held immediately after at St. Mary's Cemetery, 9542 Woodford Rd., Woodford, Va. 22580. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Special Olympics
Virginia, a charity Phillip supported.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 3, 2020.