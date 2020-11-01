Menu
Search
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Phillip Mark Barber
BARBER, Phillip Mark, 64, of Chesterfield, Va., passed away on October 26, 2020, after a brief battle with cancer. The proud owner of an HVAC business for more than 30 years, he loved being able to provide honest, quality service to the people within his community. Known as a tough guy with a great sense of humor, Mark made friends everywhere he went, and always left people with a smile. Son of Robert Edgar Barber and Freda Jesselene Blankenship. He is survived by three daughters, Michele Lyons, April Giera and Megan Barber; and his beloved grandchildren, Aidan and Emma Mette. He also leaves behind long-time love of over 20 years, Elizabeth Wilkes; and her children and grandchildren who he loved as if they were his own: Matthew Wilkes, Lauren Wilkes Taylor, Charlotte and Regan Wilkes; as well as numerous extended family and friends. A special thanks is given to Capital Caring Health and the staff of Johnston-Willis for their wonderful support and care. A viewing will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, November 6, 2020, with funeral services to follow at 3 p.m. at J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home of Chester, Va. Out of precaution for COVID-19, arrangements have been made for the ceremony to be available for live streaming at jtmorriss.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Mark's honor to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
6
Viewing
2:00p.m.
J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated
3050 West Hundred Road, Chester, VA 23831
Nov
6
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated
3050 West Hundred Road, Chester, VA 23831
Funeral services provided by:
J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
October 29, 2020