Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Phyllis Gertrude Holland Connock
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Affinity Funeral Service - Richmond Chapel
2720 Enterprise Pkwy
Richmond, VA
CONNOCK, Phyllis Gertrude Holland, of Chester, Va., passed away peacefully at her home on December 16, 2021. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Warren Connock. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Wanda Midgette, Debbie Baker (Bob), Pam Thomas and Shawn Connock; eight grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. Trudy was born on February 2, 1929, in Richmond, Va., daughter of the late Andrew Luther and Melissa Irene Holland.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Affinity Funeral Service, 2720 Enterprise Pkwy., Richmond, Va. 23294. Livestreamed service and online guestbook are available at affinityfuneralservice.com. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to the American Cancer Society.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 2, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Affinity Funeral Service - Richmond Chapel
2720 Enterprise Pkwy, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Affinity Funeral Service - Richmond Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Affinity Funeral Service - Richmond Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Truly blessed to know her in the 2 years i´ve worked at The Village Grill. She never failed to brighten my day with her optimism and witty humor. She´ll be truly missed by so many
Mercy Beyer
Other
January 3, 2022
We were truly blessed by the Lord to know Ms. Truly for a brief time. She was a gentle, honest, loving lady who loved God. We will forever treasure our memories and time with her.
Sandy and Ron Walton
January 3, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results