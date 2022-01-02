CONNOCK, Phyllis Gertrude Holland, of Chester, Va., passed away peacefully at her home on December 16, 2021. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Warren Connock. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Wanda Midgette, Debbie Baker (Bob), Pam Thomas and Shawn Connock; eight grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. Trudy was born on February 2, 1929, in Richmond, Va., daughter of the late Andrew Luther and Melissa Irene Holland.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Affinity Funeral Service, 2720 Enterprise Pkwy., Richmond, Va. 23294. Livestreamed service and online guestbook are available at affinityfuneralservice.com
. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to the American Cancer Society
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 2, 2022.