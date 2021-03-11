Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Phyllis Bernice Bowman Haun
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Dellinger Funeral Home
157 North Main Street
Woodstock, VA
HAUN, Mrs. Phyllis Bernice Bowman, our angel here on earth became an angel in heaven on March 6, 2021. She was 89 years old. She excelled in academics, theater, cheerleading and music in her hometown of Woodstock, Virginia. In 1952, Phyllis graduated with her RN degree from Winchester Memorial Hospital School of Nursing while also serving as a class president. After marrying her high school sweetheart, William B. Haun, they moved to Richmond, Virginia. They were married for 53 years. She will forever be remembered as an incredible, loyal, supportive, enthusiastic, strong, compassionate nurse, wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Phyllis lives on through her children, Janet Haun and husband, Brian Hannuksela and Eric Haun and wife, Kelly; her grandchildren Jeremy Haun and wife, Annie, Jennifer Hinson and husband, Chad Hinson; and her great-grandchildren, Hayden Hinson and Haysley Hinson. A Celebration of Life will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, March 12, 2021, at Dellinger Funeral Homes, Woodstock. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Burial will follow in Sunset View Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Homes, Woodstock. Online condolences may be made at dellingerfuneralhomes.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 11, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
12
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:30p.m.
Dellinger Funeral Home
159 N, Woodstock, VA
Mar
12
Service
12:30p.m.
Dellinger Funeral Home
159 N, Woodstock, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Dellinger Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Dellinger Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Condolences to the family. I will always remember your mom as one of the sweetest mothers in the neighborhood when growing up. I couldn't believe that she recognized me many years later when I was at Powhatan Elementary with my own sons.
Lisa Martin Pratt
March 11, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results