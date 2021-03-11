HAUN, Mrs. Phyllis Bernice Bowman, our angel here on earth became an angel in heaven on March 6, 2021. She was 89 years old. She excelled in academics, theater, cheerleading and music in her hometown of Woodstock, Virginia. In 1952, Phyllis graduated with her RN degree from Winchester Memorial Hospital School of Nursing while also serving as a class president. After marrying her high school sweetheart, William B. Haun, they moved to Richmond, Virginia. They were married for 53 years. She will forever be remembered as an incredible, loyal, supportive, enthusiastic, strong, compassionate nurse, wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Phyllis lives on through her children, Janet Haun and husband, Brian Hannuksela and Eric Haun and wife, Kelly; her grandchildren Jeremy Haun and wife, Annie, Jennifer Hinson and husband, Chad Hinson; and her great-grandchildren, Hayden Hinson and Haysley Hinson. A Celebration of Life will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, March 12, 2021, at Dellinger Funeral Homes, Woodstock. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Burial will follow in Sunset View Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Homes, Woodstock. Online condolences may be made at dellingerfuneralhomes.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 11, 2021.