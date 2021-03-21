NEAL, Mrs. Phyllis Lewis, age 84, of Richmond, Va., passed away peacefully on Friday, March 12, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mary Ella and Wallace Emory Lewis; loving husband, Randolph Harrison Neal; and infant daughter, Mary Randolph Neal. She is survived by her children, Ashby Neal Marcey and Randolph Harrison Neal Jr.; grandchildren, Lauren and Owen Marcey and Randy and Tommy Neal; sister, Bonnie Haynie (Jerry); brother, Dr. Emory Lewis Jr. (Janet); and stepsister, Ann Lee Bohannon (Bobby). Born May 11, 1936 in Reedville, Va., Phyllis graduated from Reedville High School and Westhampton College of the University of Richmond, then completed a graduate business program at Harvard University. Phyllis enjoyed being a member of the Country Club of Virginia, St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Richmond and St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Fleeton, Va. Phyllis worked for the Federal Reserve Bank and as an editor for the Richmond Times-Dispatch, and served on the board of the Instructive Visiting Nurses Association of Richmond. A gifted pianist, Phyllis taught piano lessons to children and tickled the ivories for parties and wedding receptions when she wasn't playing bridge or Mahjong. In 1992, Phyllis and Randy moved from Richmond to her hometown, renovating Fleeton's historic One-Room Schoolhouse into a family home. Phyllis served on St. Mary's vestry, played the organ for church services, volunteered at St. Mary's Thrift Shop and the Reedville Fishermen's Museum. A private burial in Hollywood Cemetery will be followed by a summer memorial service in Fleeton. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Reedville Fishermen's Museum, P.O. Box 306, Reedville, Va. 22539 or St. Mary's Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 278, Reedville, Va. 22539.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 21, 2021.