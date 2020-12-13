SATTERWHITE, Phyllis Bradshaw Savage, 93, of Mechanicsville, passed away peacefully Friday, December 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Lorena Bradshaw; three brothers, six sisters; and her husbands, Marvin Savage and Frank Satterwhite. Phyllis is survived by her daughters, Bonnie Andrews (Dan), Darline Garnett (David) and Brenda Muntean (Frank); six grandchildren, Wade Andrews (Kelly), Carrie Crosby (Diego), Teri Johnson (Tommy), Victoria Muntean, Thomas Garnett (Emily) and Brian Garnett; six great-grandchildren, Ethan, Kaylee, Gage, Ryder, Raleigh and Harper. She is also survived by her sister, Flora Grant of Farmville; as well as many nieces and nephews. She retired in 1987 after 43 years of service with VEPCO, and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and traveling. She also moved on to a second career that was near and dear to her heart (BINGO), from which she retired as a legend just a few years ago. Phyllis' family would like to thank the wonderful folks at Heritage Green for the care and love she received during the last few years, especially in recent months during the COVID-19 lockdowns. A celebration of Phyllis' life will be held at a later date. bennettfuneralhomes.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 13 to Dec. 16, 2020.