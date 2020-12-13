Menu
Phyllis Savage Satterwhite
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
8014 Lee Davis Rd
Mechanicsville, VA
SATTERWHITE, Phyllis Bradshaw Savage, 93, of Mechanicsville, passed away peacefully Friday, December 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Lorena Bradshaw; three brothers, six sisters; and her husbands, Marvin Savage and Frank Satterwhite. Phyllis is survived by her daughters, Bonnie Andrews (Dan), Darline Garnett (David) and Brenda Muntean (Frank); six grandchildren, Wade Andrews (Kelly), Carrie Crosby (Diego), Teri Johnson (Tommy), Victoria Muntean, Thomas Garnett (Emily) and Brian Garnett; six great-grandchildren, Ethan, Kaylee, Gage, Ryder, Raleigh and Harper. She is also survived by her sister, Flora Grant of Farmville; as well as many nieces and nephews. She retired in 1987 after 43 years of service with VEPCO, and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and traveling. She also moved on to a second career that was near and dear to her heart (BINGO), from which she retired as a legend just a few years ago. Phyllis' family would like to thank the wonderful folks at Heritage Green for the care and love she received during the last few years, especially in recent months during the COVID-19 lockdowns. A celebration of Phyllis' life will be held at a later date. bennettfuneralhomes.com
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
4 Entries
Phyllis and I rode to work together for many years and had many good laughs. She had a great sense of humor and used to tell me about playing Bingo and how much she'd won. Riding to work wasn't nearly as much fun without Phyllis.
Dolores L Orange
Work
December 10, 2021
My deepest condolences to the family.
Arabella Poole
December 16, 2020
So sorry to hear of Phyllis passing.She was a wonderful person.She was my supervisor at Virginia power for a while .Sweet lady you will be missed.
thelma bareford
December 13, 2020
I have so many good memories of Phyllis. We car pooled for years and had so many good laughs. So sorry for your loss.
Dolores Orange
December 13, 2020
