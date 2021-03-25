WARREN, Phyllis Wildman, 79, of Amelia, Va., passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. She is survived by her husband, Gene F. Warren; three stepchildren, Jennifer Walsh (Richard) of Branchburg, N.J., Lori Walsh (Brian) and Preston Warren (Trish) of Richmond; seven grandchildren, Ryan, Brendan, Kevin, Lily, Jacob, Lucas and Cameron; two sisters, Charlotte Nichols of Altavista, Va. and Yvonne Nichols (Jimmie) of Huddleston, Va. Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, Doris Hudson and John Wildman; and her sister, Carolyne Witt. Phyllis was a certified master gardener, a member of the Blackstone Garden Club and she was a talented artist. Phyllis retired after 42 years of service as a manager of Harleysville Insurance Company. The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, March 26, 2021 at the Joseph McMillian Funeral Home, 1826 Cox Rd., Blackstone, Va. 23824. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021, at St. Luke's Episcopal Church with Rev. Liam Muller and Rev. Robin Tinsley officiating. Interment will follow in Lakeview Cemetery, Blackstone. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Luke's Episcopal Church. COVID regulations using masks and distancing must be observed at all times. mcmillianfuneralhome.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 25, 2021.