Phyllis Wildman Warren
WARREN, Phyllis Wildman, 79, of Amelia, Va., passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. She is survived by her husband, Gene F. Warren; three stepchildren, Jennifer Walsh (Richard) of Branchburg, N.J., Lori Walsh (Brian) and Preston Warren (Trish) of Richmond; seven grandchildren, Ryan, Brendan, Kevin, Lily, Jacob, Lucas and Cameron; two sisters, Charlotte Nichols of Altavista, Va. and Yvonne Nichols (Jimmie) of Huddleston, Va. Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, Doris Hudson and John Wildman; and her sister, Carolyne Witt. Phyllis was a certified master gardener, a member of the Blackstone Garden Club and she was a talented artist. Phyllis retired after 42 years of service as a manager of Harleysville Insurance Company. The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, March 26, 2021 at the Joseph McMillian Funeral Home, 1826 Cox Rd., Blackstone, Va. 23824. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021, at St. Luke's Episcopal Church with Rev. Liam Muller and Rev. Robin Tinsley officiating. Interment will follow in Lakeview Cemetery, Blackstone. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Luke's Episcopal Church. COVID regulations using masks and distancing must be observed at all times. mcmillianfuneralhome.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Mar
27
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
VA
I was so sad to learn just last week (Marc 9) that Phyllis had passed from this life to eternity with Jesus. Her life was a beautiful example of life in Christ. Gene, you and the family have my deepest sympathy.
Ree Giovannetti
March 13, 2022
I am so sad to learn of Phyllis´ passing. I met her in 1963 working together at Maryland Casualty Ins. Co. We remained friends for a number of years and just recently I had found her again & tried to contact her. Oh how I would have loved to reconnect. She was an awesome, caring friend. My sympathy to you and your family. RIP Phyllis
Judy Jett
March 30, 2021
Gene, Bob and I are saddened by Phyllis´ passing. She was a great role model and a lady with a lot of spunk. She will be missed. Please take care of yourself. Cammie
Cammie Hendricks
March 27, 2021
It saddened me to hear of Phyllis's passing. I always enjoyed spending time with you and Phyllis when visiting the Richmond office My sympathy to you and family.
Jim Zoerkler
March 26, 2021
Gene and family, we are so very sorry for the loss of the light and love that was Phyl. We hold you in our prayers and thoughts with love, as we will the memory of Phyl. She was a very special lady that we were privileged to have known. We love you.
Brad, Taryn, AK, and Sophie
March 25, 2021
Having worked with Phyllis at Commercial Union, Security Ins and Harleysviile Ins, she left many sweet memories. Sincere condolences to Gene, family and friends. Phyllis rest in peace.
Brenda Crisp Graham Adkins
March 25, 2021
Gene, I am so sorry for your loss, we know how much you adored her. Prayers for you and her family
Michelle Via
March 25, 2021
So sorry to hear this. Thoughts & Prayers to you Gene & the family.
Betty Adams
March 25, 2021
I worked with Phyllis at Harleysville for many years. My deepest sympathy for her family and friends. She leaves behind fond memories. May she rest in peace.
Linda (Ramey) Black
March 25, 2021
Love, Beverly Judkins
March 25, 2021
