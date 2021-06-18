ADKINS, Polly White, passed away on January 21, 2021. Polly was born in Bedford, Virginia on August 26, 1928. She was predeceased by her husband, Alfred Ashton Adkins III; her brothers, Philip White and Barry White; and her sister, Jeanne Kenny. She is survived by her "girls," Penny Guza (Steve) and Amy Adkins; her beloved grandchildren, William Guza (Libba), Robert Augustine (Logan), Carter Warren (J.R.) and Ashton Guza; five great-grandchildren, Alfred Warren, Polly Warren, Hugh Guza, Wright Guza and Anne Brawner Augustine; her brother, Jack White (Dagmar); and her sister, Cary Baber (Ned). Polly graduated from E.C. Glass High School in Lynchburg, Virginia and Converse College in Spartanburg, South Carolina. She was a member of St. Mary's Episcopal Church.



Polly had a cheerful personality, greeting everyone with a smile that lit up a room. She enjoyed making people feel welcome and included; the perfect hostess, she always had an ice-cold Coca-Cola to offer her guests. Some of her most cherished times were when she and her husband, Pug, gathered with their family for unending fun and many laughs during the summers in Sandbridge. She played endless card games and loved family game nights, especially at the beach. She ate ice cream every night and showed off her ability to solve even the hardest Wheel of Fortune puzzles. A skilled knitter, Polly shared her talents with her family by providing each member with personalized Christmas stockings as well as blankets, sweaters and other gifts throughout the years. Polly, Mom, Mama...was absolutely adored by her family and friends and will be missed each and every day. A private burial was held at St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Goochland. A celebration of her life will be held in June at Sandbridge Beach.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 18, 2021.