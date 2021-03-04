PHILLIPS, Prince E., 63, of Creswell, N.C., formerly of Richmond, died March 1, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father, Bishop King David Phillips Sr. and brother, King David Phillips Jr. Surviving are his wife, Glenda C. Phillips; mother, Mary P. Phillips; sister, Yolanda Bowman; aunt, Lizzie Vance; two sisters-in-law, Carolyn Fields and Carrie Cabarrus; brother-in-law, Rev. Carlton Cabarrus (Zenovia); nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Sunday, March 14, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Bishop Gilbert Robinson officiating. Interment Virginia Veterans Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 4 to Mar. 13, 2021.