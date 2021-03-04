Menu
Prince E. Phillips
PHILLIPS, Prince E., 63, of Creswell, N.C., formerly of Richmond, died March 1, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father, Bishop King David Phillips Sr. and brother, King David Phillips Jr. Surviving are his wife, Glenda C. Phillips; mother, Mary P. Phillips; sister, Yolanda Bowman; aunt, Lizzie Vance; two sisters-in-law, Carolyn Fields and Carrie Cabarrus; brother-in-law, Rev. Carlton Cabarrus (Zenovia); nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Sunday, March 14, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Bishop Gilbert Robinson officiating. Interment Virginia Veterans Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Scott's Funeral Home
March 13, 2021
Iam so sorry for ur loss he will be truly miss rip my friend
DARLENE ROBERSON
March 12, 2021
So sorry for the loss of my best friend Prince, he had such a presence. He will never be forgotten. I will love him until it's my time !!!
Karen Franklin
March 6, 2021
