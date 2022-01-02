Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Priscilla A. Cocco
FUNERAL HOME
Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel
1020 Huguenot Road
Midlothian, VA
COCCO, Priscilla A., 78 years old, of Buffalo, N.Y., formerly of Midlothian, Va., died December 25, 2021. She attended the University of Buffalo and worked in the data entry industries. She lived and worked in California, Delaware, North Carolina and West Virginia. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Robert, who retired in Midlothian in 1991. Interment will be private at a later date.

huguenot.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 2, 2022.
Funeral services provided by:
Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
