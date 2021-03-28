WOO, Pui Ching, 91, of Richmond, passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Quon Quin Woo. Pui is survived by her children, Mamie W. McNeal, Ming W. Woo (Lynn), Hun W. Woo (Donna), Li Mie Warren (Frank), Jim W. Woo (Jackie), Amy W. Lewis (Keith) and Bill W. Woo (Karen); 13 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Pui was born in Hong Kong on December 25, 1929, and was the third child of 11. Pui arrived in the U.S. with her husband and two children in 1952. She worked alongside her husband to help build two family businesses. The first, starting in 1953, was The Standard Laundry. Later in 1978, they opened Ho Ho Carry-Out Restaurant and operated it until their retirement. Pui's greatest joys were to be surrounded by her family and all her grand and great-grandchildren. She was the glue that held us all together…and she will forever be missed by those who knew her and loved her. The family will receive friends Thursday, April 1, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Bliley's - Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., Richmond, Va. 23220, where a service will also be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 2, 2021. Interment will follow in Riverview Cemetery.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2021.
Patrick
April 1, 2021
Our condolences for the loss of Thom Sim´s long earthly life. She will be greeted with her angelic smile by many of our loved ones as they reunite for her Heavenly Birthday celebration. Keep the fond memories as you carry on her loving ways. Our sympathies and prayers go out for you. May you all feel the love and comfort of family and friends and the peace of God. Air hugs to you all in God´s love.
Jo Ann Woo, Benedict, Tiffany, Angelica, and Melody Eng
March 30, 2021
Chan Pui-Ching WOO
(Number 3 sister)
I really miss her and was sad when I heard the news of her passing.
She was generous, thoughtful and loving.
She was a great big sister. She is 12 years older than me was born in Hong Kong. We were both born in the `Year of the Horse´. One of my favorite memories of her when I was young in primary school she brought me lunches in my school. Once a while she would take me to movies and I would sit on her lap in the theatre. One of the movie I still remember was called:
. She likes live Cantonese Operas (). An opera actress called was her favourite. When Kitty and I were married she lent us HK$3000 to help out to pay for the down payment of the apartment and the wedding expenses. We were always grateful for that.
She emigrated to the USA shortly after she was married. Every year after that she would send us (younger siblings) Christmas money and gifts of all sorts. My favorite gifts came in the form of American style blue jean overall. My friends were very envious of my `made in USA´ blue jean overall.
Another favorite gift we would receive from her was the Virginia Ham. It was very tasty. At my son´s wedding in 1996 in Vancouver BC she gave a big Virginia ham to every siblings. That must have been very heavy to carry all those hams.
The last time I saw her in person was when I visited her in Virginia in 2002. We did see her on an online zoom meeting a few months ago as well. I was quite happy about that, big thanks to Lucy and Amy.
She prayed with me to receive Christ when I visited her in 1977. This gives me hope that I will see her again in heaven. Heart felt condolences to her children and grandchildren.
Love to all of you
From #10 brother Ron Chan
Ron Chan
March 30, 2021
Though she spoke very little always had a smile and a friendly nod.
Barry Mills
March 29, 2021
A great loss to a fine family. Even though she spoke little English and I spoke no Chinese we could always communicate with a nod and a smile. A beautiful soul has been added to heaven but will be missed on Earth.