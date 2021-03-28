Chan Pui-Ching WOO (Number 3 sister) I really miss her and was sad when I heard the news of her passing. She was generous, thoughtful and loving. She was a great big sister. She is 12 years older than me was born in Hong Kong. We were both born in the `Year of the Horse´. One of my favorite memories of her when I was young in primary school she brought me lunches in my school. Once a while she would take me to movies and I would sit on her lap in the theatre. One of the movie I still remember was called: . She likes live Cantonese Operas (). An opera actress called was her favourite. When Kitty and I were married we were broke and she lent us HK$3000 to help out to pay for the down payment for the apartment and the wedding. We were always grateful for that. She emigrated to the USA shortly after she was married. Every year after that she would send us (younger siblings) Christmas money and gifts of all sorts. My favorite gifts came in the form of American style blue jean overall. My friends were very envious of my `made in USA´ blue jean overall. Another favorite gift we would receive from her was the Virginia Ham. It was very tasty. At my son´s wedding in 1996 she gave a Virginia ham to every siblings. That must have been very heavy to carry all those hams. The last time I saw her in person was when I visited her in Virginia in 2002. We did see her on an online zoom meeting a few months ago as well. I was quite happy about that, big thanks to Lucy and Amy. She prayed with me to receive Christ when I visited her in 1977. This gives me hope that I will see her again in heaven. Heart felt condolences to her children and grandchildren. Love to all of you From Number 10 Bother Ron Chan

Ron Chan March 29, 2021