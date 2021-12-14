Menu
Q'Kharia J. C. Wilkerson
WILKERSON, Q'Kharia J. C., departed this life November 30, 2021. She is survived by two sisters, Nicole Adkins (Quentin) and Shermica Morris; two brothers, Jharren Morris and Dhamarrio Wilkerson; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where funeral services will be held Saturday, December 18, 2021, at 1 p.m. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Manning Funeral Home
700 North 25th Street, Richmond, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
With our deepest sympathy in the loss of your sister and our cousin. Your Family have our love and support in this stressful time. Revel in precious memories to cherish in celebrating the life of a special young lady Q'Kharia. May your memories soon become treasure trove of happiness. Lean on your faith at this time . We wish you peace to bring you comfort, courage to face the days ahead and loving memories to hold onto in your heart's forever.
Arthur & Carolyn Johnson
Family
December 18, 2021
I read your family obituary of your loved one. She is beautiful. She was so young. Im so sorry for your loss. Bless your family as you heal.
Kay Henry
Other
December 14, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Walter J. Manning Funeral Home
December 14, 2021
