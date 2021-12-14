With our deepest sympathy in the loss of your sister and our cousin. Your Family have our love and support in this stressful time. Revel in precious memories to cherish in celebrating the life of a special young lady Q'Kharia. May your memories soon become treasure trove of happiness. Lean on your faith at this time . We wish you peace to bring you comfort, courage to face the days ahead and loving memories to hold onto in your heart's forever.

Arthur & Carolyn Johnson Family December 18, 2021