FEREBEE, Rachel Ward, 86, of Tappahannock, peacefully departed March 6, 2021, to be with her Lord and Savior. She led a vibrant, purpose-filled life. Always attracted to the beautiful side of life, Rachel loved to decorate and redecorate and decorate some more. Following a strong feeling that everyone look their best, in 1974 Rachel and her husband, Lester Stewart, opened a hair salon in Canterbury Shopping Center in Richmond. The salon was a source of great pleasure, providing years of cherished friendships. Upon retirement, Rachel enjoyed volunteering her time at MCV, styling wigs for cancer patients. In 2007, Rachel married Bill Ferebee and moved to Tappahannock, where she enjoyed many new friendships, especially her ladies bunko group – where she was dubbed "Bunko Queen." Rachel was preceded in death by her parents, Marvin and Rosa Lanier; and her brother, Chief Petty Officer William Stephenson Lanier. In addition to her husband, William D. Ferebee Jr., she is survived by her daughter, Leisa Ward Rosso and her husband, Gary Rosso; her grandson, Kyle Rosso; her stepdaughter, Lee Ann Ferebee Trible; her stepson, William D. Ferebee III (Deborah); stepdaughter, Marian Carey (Doug); stepson, Thomas Stewart (Marie); sisters, Connie Williams and Jo Joyner; many nieces and nephews, several stepgrandchildren and stepgreat-grandchildren. The family would also like to thank caregiver, Pat Davis, for her loving care and devotion to Rachel. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in the Faulkner Funeral Homes, Marks-Bristow Chapel, Tappahannock. Interment will follow in Essex Cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday, from 12 p.m. until service time, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Riverside Tappahannock Hospice, 289 Hospital Rd., Tappahannock, Va. 22560.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2021.