Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Rachel "Jack" Harris
FUNERAL HOME
Storke Funeral Home-Bowling Green Chapel
111 South Main Street
Bowling Green, VA
HARRIS, Rachel "Jack" Puller, 87, of Richmond, formerly of Lauraville in Caroline County, passed away June 1, 2021. Survivors include her husband, Maynard Montgomery "Monty" Harris; her sister, Mildred Hudgins; her brother, William "Buddy" Puller; and her granddaughter, Rachel Anne Harris. She was preceded in death by her son, Edward M. Harris. Her wishes were to be cremated and no services will be held at this time. Online condolences may be left for the family at storkefuneralhome.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Storke Funeral Home-Bowling Green Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Storke Funeral Home-Bowling Green Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.