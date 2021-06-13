HARRIS, Rachel "Jack" Puller, 87, of Richmond, formerly of Lauraville in Caroline County, passed away June 1, 2021. Survivors include her husband, Maynard Montgomery "Monty" Harris; her sister, Mildred Hudgins; her brother, William "Buddy" Puller; and her granddaughter, Rachel Anne Harris. She was preceded in death by her son, Edward M. Harris. Her wishes were to be cremated and no services will be held at this time. Online condolences may be left for the family at storkefuneralhome.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 13, 2021.