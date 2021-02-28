HUBBARD, Rachel Fridley, 91, of Midlothian, Va., went to Eternal Rest on February 23, 2021. She retired as a tester from Lucent Technology after 16 years of service. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Ira Vernon Fridley, John Bolden, Clyde Hubbard; and her son, William Fridley. Rachel is survived by her daughter, Bonnie Hernandez (Greg) of Midlothian; Vernon (Carol) of Powhatan, Jerry (Kathy) of Chesterfield; nine grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers, Robert, Tommy and Dilly Wine. Burial will be private.