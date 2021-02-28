Menu
Rachel Fridley Hubbard
HUBBARD, Rachel Fridley, 91, of Midlothian, Va., went to Eternal Rest on February 23, 2021. She retired as a tester from Lucent Technology after 16 years of service. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Ira Vernon Fridley, John Bolden, Clyde Hubbard; and her son, William Fridley. Rachel is survived by her daughter, Bonnie Hernandez (Greg) of Midlothian; Vernon (Carol) of Powhatan, Jerry (Kathy) of Chesterfield; nine grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers, Robert, Tommy and Dilly Wine. Burial will be private.

I send my deepest condolences to the Fridley Family I have known Rachael for many years, she is one strong Lady May you rest with the Angels
Vicky Parrish
March 1, 2021
To The Fridley Family, Our Thoughts and Prayers Go Out To All Of You During This Time Of Sorrow. Deepest Sympathy, The Snow Family
Eugene & Jeannette Snow
February 28, 2021
