MILLER, Rachel Jackson, 87, departed this life on December 12, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas C. Miller. Surviving are her children, Rev. Cynthia Darville-Grimes, Anthony Jackson (Cassandra), Michael Miller (Barbara), Rev. Cheryl Henry (Rev. Darwin), Shelbra Booth-Talley and Darryl Miller (Denise); 19 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, nine great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Ester Dickens and Sara Britt; brother, Joseph Jackson; sister-in-law, Barbara Miller; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Thursday, December 16 from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, December 17 at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Rev. Cynthia Darville-Grimes officiating. Interment Oakwood Cemetery. Livestreaming and online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2021.