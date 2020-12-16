Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Rachel Cosby Vaughan
1929 - 2020
BORN
1929
DIED
2020
ABOUT
Armstrong High School
FUNERAL HOME
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard
Richmond, VA
VAUGHAN, Rachel Cosby, 91, died on December 14, 2020, peacefully in her sleep at VCU Medical Center, surrounded by her family holding her hand. Rachel was born November 8, 1929, in Richmond to Lillian and Harvey Cosby Sr. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jesse Sr.; and brothers, Bobby and Harvey Jr. Rachel was the last surviving relative in the Cosby family. She attended Van De Vyver School and Saint Joseph's Church growing up and as Vice Chair of the Committee that restored the original bell of Saint Joseph's parish, she led the effort to create a public park on the school's original site. She graduated from Armstrong High School and then went on to college on scholarship to study at Saint Mary's College, Notre Dame, Indiana, in the Class of 1950, majoring in journalism. She was the second African American girl to attend Saint Mary's. Rachel then served 38-plus years as a career federal government employee, retiring as a Management Analyst for the Department of Housing and Urban Development in Richmond in 1983. She was instrumental in starting the Women's and Toastmistress programs within that agency. She loved her bosses, Mary Anne Wilson and Andrew Epps, and co-workers so much. Rachel was an active member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church, chairing the Funeral Committee and volunteering to assist in various charities. Her interests included ensuring her children all matriculated through college, macramé, sewing, singing and playing the piano. Rachel was an avid fisherwoman and was known to catch the biggest and most fish. She is survived by her daughters, Venita Vaughan and Evelyn McGill (Clarence); her son, Jesse Vaughan Jr.; her grandsons, Evan and Askia McGill; three great-grandsons, one devoted, Askia Zahkee; and nephew, Michael Stewart (Paula, Torin). She was godmother to Stephanie Sams (Joseph), Charles and Brian Tyler. Thank you to VCU Home Health, Dr. Rackson, Nurses Drew and Adderly, Dr. Sarah Hobgood and her team and care givers, Amy Woodson and Tonia Beverly for their exceptional care provided to Rachel during her illness. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation to your favorite charity. Services are entrusted to Scott's Funeral Home, where remains can be viewed on Friday, December 18, 10 a.m. to 7p.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, services will be live streamed on Saturday, at 10:30 a.m. for viewing and 11 a.m. for Mass at https://www.facebook.com/holyrosarychurch.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 7:00p.m.
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard, Richmond, VA
Dec
19
Viewing
10:30a.m.
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard, Richmond, VA
Dec
19
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Scott's Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Scott's Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
11 Entries
aurelia lewis
December 29, 2020
Evel and Jesse, I am praying you will be filled with peace as your special mom is finally at Peace with our LORD> She was such a good woman, a real role model. God Bless you both LOve phil
Phillis Oeters
December 21, 2020
Our thoughts, prayers, and love our with you today. We will miss you Mrs. Vaughan
Joseph and Dabney Cortina
December 19, 2020
I´m thinking of all of you and keeping you in my prayers.
Ann Reardon
December 19, 2020
Evelyn and Jesse, I was saddened by the passing of your mother. My condolences to you and the family. Be proud that you took care of her very well and our Heavenly Father said well done. Always with you in spirit.
Joanne Curtis Taylor
December 18, 2020
JESSICA ARRINGTON
December 18, 2020
To the Vaughan Family, I have such fond memories of your mother. My childhood memories are flooded with great times shared with her and my parents. I remember her to be such a spirited, warm hearted person. What a life well lived. May you be comforted by her love and endless memories.
TERRI ST JOHN
December 18, 2020
Miss Rachel was a true "Renaissance Woman" - I met her when she and I worked in the same building in downtown Richmond - What grace, what beauty, what poise she possessed - Most of all, her genuine and sincere love for people and her family will always be remembered - Praying that God will comfort you all, at this time of great loss.
Sharon Bassett
December 18, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Scott's Funeral Home
December 18, 2020
Dear Family, I will always remember your mom from St Joseph Church, then from a shorter time at St Elizabeth, I'll remember her as a very pleasant, fashionable lady, who was a devoted Catholic, but most importanly, a woman of God, Praying for her children's peace & comfort, in knowing she was so blessed to love & have each of youto love&care for her
Veronica Gray Archer
December 16, 2020
michael stewart
December 16, 2020
Showing 1 - 11 of 11 results