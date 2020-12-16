VAUGHAN, Rachel Cosby, 91, died on December 14, 2020, peacefully in her sleep at VCU Medical Center, surrounded by her family holding her hand. Rachel was born November 8, 1929, in Richmond to Lillian and Harvey Cosby Sr. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jesse Sr.; and brothers, Bobby and Harvey Jr. Rachel was the last surviving relative in the Cosby family. She attended Van De Vyver School and Saint Joseph's Church growing up and as Vice Chair of the Committee that restored the original bell of Saint Joseph's parish, she led the effort to create a public park on the school's original site. She graduated from Armstrong High School and then went on to college on scholarship to study at Saint Mary's College, Notre Dame, Indiana, in the Class of 1950, majoring in journalism. She was the second African American girl to attend Saint Mary's. Rachel then served 38-plus years as a career federal government employee, retiring as a Management Analyst for the Department of Housing and Urban Development in Richmond in 1983. She was instrumental in starting the Women's and Toastmistress programs within that agency. She loved her bosses, Mary Anne Wilson and Andrew Epps, and co-workers so much. Rachel was an active member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church, chairing the Funeral Committee and volunteering to assist in various charities. Her interests included ensuring her children all matriculated through college, macramé, sewing, singing and playing the piano. Rachel was an avid fisherwoman and was known to catch the biggest and most fish. She is survived by her daughters, Venita Vaughan and Evelyn McGill (Clarence); her son, Jesse Vaughan Jr.; her grandsons, Evan and Askia McGill; three great-grandsons, one devoted, Askia Zahkee; and nephew, Michael Stewart (Paula, Torin). She was godmother to Stephanie Sams (Joseph), Charles and Brian Tyler. Thank you to VCU Home Health, Dr. Rackson, Nurses Drew and Adderly, Dr. Sarah Hobgood and her team and care givers, Amy Woodson and Tonia Beverly for their exceptional care provided to Rachel during her illness. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation to your favorite charity
. Services are entrusted to Scott's Funeral Home, where remains can be viewed on Friday, December 18, 10 a.m. to 7p.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, services will be live streamed on Saturday, at 10:30 a.m. for viewing and 11 a.m. for Mass at https://www.facebook.com/holyrosarychurch
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2020.