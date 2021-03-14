Menu
Rahsheed I. Martin
Manning Funeral Home
700 North 25th Street
Richmond, VA
MARTIN, Rahsheed I., departed this life March 7, 2021. He is survived by his parents, John and Fannie Martin; son, Rahshawn; three sisters, Tanya, Nicole and Shawnelle; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at 1 p.m., with limited capacity. The service will be streamed online at manningfh.com. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
16
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
VA
Manning Funeral Home
Like my other brother, Rasheed was so funny and kind. He was all about his family and friends. I send my condolences to the family and friends; any life he touched for that matter. I pray GOD gives you all strength and comfort now and always. Love, Shirley
Shirley Frazier
March 16, 2021
We are sorry for your loss, Rasheed was like one of our boys, we watched him grow into an adult(always respectful to us) will miss him sitting on porch smoking cigars in the dark when we come home. Family, stay strong, and God will see you through. Deepest sympathy. (Prosise ,Family )
Oliver &cynthia prosise
March 15, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Walter J. Manning Funeral Home
March 14, 2021
