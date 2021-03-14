MARTIN, Rahsheed I., departed this life March 7, 2021. He is survived by his parents, John and Fannie Martin; son, Rahshawn; three sisters, Tanya, Nicole and Shawnelle; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at 1 p.m., with limited capacity. The service will be streamed online at manningfh.com
. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2021.