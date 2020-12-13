FINN, Ralfe Melvin, departed this life December 9, 2020. Ralfe (with Shirley Finn Stewart) established an impressive family tree that remains to cherish fond memories including his devoted daughter, Samantha J. Finn-Dorsey; cherished sons, Ralfe M. Finn Jr., Peter E. Finn Sr. (Charice), Paul V. Finn Sr. and Matthews S. Finn. He is also survived by sister, Rosa Lee Jones (William); and brothers, John S. Finn Sr. (Joann) and Sherman Finn (Dorothy); and sister-in-law, Olivia Finn. His extended family included a beloved goddaughter, Rhonda Brown-Green. Ralfe had a special place in his heart for each of his 17 grandchildren which he affectionately nicknamed. They added 18 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild in 2020. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street. Funeral service for Ralfe M. Finn Sr. will take place Friday, December 18, 11 a.m. at Fifth Baptist Church, 1415 W. Cary Street, Richmond, Va. 23220. Due to government restrictions and guidelines, the family will allow as many to attend services as the facility can properly allow with social distancing, with priority to family.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 13 to Dec. 17, 2020.