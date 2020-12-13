FINN, Ralfe Melvin, departed this life December 9, 2020. Ralfe (with Shirley Finn Stewart) established an impressive family tree that remains to cherish fond memories including his devoted daughter, Samantha J. Finn-Dorsey; cherished sons, Ralfe M. Finn Jr., Peter E. Finn Sr. (Charice), Paul V. Finn Sr. and Matthews S. Finn. He is also survived by sister, Rosa Lee Jones (William); and brothers, John S. Finn Sr. (Joann) and Sherman Finn (Dorothy); and sister-in-law, Olivia Finn. His extended family included a beloved goddaughter, Rhonda Brown-Green. Ralfe had a special place in his heart for each of his 17 grandchildren which he affectionately nicknamed. They added 18 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild in 2020. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street. Funeral service for Ralfe M. Finn Sr. will take place Friday, December 18, 11 a.m. at Fifth Baptist Church, 1415 W. Cary Street, Richmond, Va. 23220. Due to government restrictions and guidelines, the family will allow as many to attend services as the facility can properly allow with social distancing, with priority to family.
Sheila you snd the family have my deepest condolences. I learn to love Unc Ralfe through Andrea of coarse. Although I knew him before then my brother Tyrone introduced Ralfe to me early I. The 80s. He purchased all of his cars from Swift Motors and then I purchased cars from him on Broad Street. Praying God will continue to strengthen Aunt Olivia, Aunt Joanne and Aunt Rosalee. GOD IS ABLE.
Shirley johnson white
December 19, 2020
Matthew and family, I extend my deepest sympathy. Ralfe and I met 30 years ago and I always looked forward to the celebration of our recovery anniversary at 210. We also shared the same birthday. Ralfe was a good friend. I will truly miss him.
Charles Newton
December 18, 2020
Ralfe was such a dear friend, he was such a beautiful man, will truly miss him, prayers and thoughts are with the family .
Marie R. Melvin
December 17, 2020
To the family I extend my deepest condolences. Mr. Finn will be missed! He was a faithful servant and a joy to know. He was always singing whether in the Male Chorus or while just sitting in the congregation at 5th Baptist. May God continue to bless, comfort and strengthen your family during and after this difficult time.
Deacon Yvette Diallo
December 16, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Mimms Funeral Home
December 17, 2020
Ralfe was a good hearted soul. His high spirit, humor and generosity was a bright light in this word. Thank God for him. He will surely be missed.
Steve Cobb
December 16, 2020
Sending my deepest condolences. I have known Ralfe for almost my entire life because of the car lot when my grandfather owned it. Ralfe was a wonderful man, his laughter was infectious, and he gave the best hugs. He also made the best Cajun chicken salad! I would like to thank your family for the gift of his presence in my life. I was blessed to have known him. He will be missed. RIP!!!
Kristen Griffin and Family
December 15, 2020
Condolences to Britney, Lamont, Everett and the Entire Finn Family! May God Sustain and keep you all in this Time of need! (Britney´s Mom)
Cathy Kenney
December 15, 2020
It is with Heartfelt Sympathy that I Extend my Condolences to the Finn Family. May God Comfort Each & Everyone of You & Give you Understanding!
Cathy Kenney
December 15, 2020
I am going to miss my dad so much my dad was a very good man anybody that knows him knows that I don't know what I'm going to do without my heart is aching rest in heaven dad love and miss you so much
Samantha Finn Dorsey
December 15, 2020
My condolences to the family. I'm so sorry for your loss. I will miss Mr. Ralfe dearly. No words can explain how great of a man the world has lost. I pray the family find strength to heal and carry on Mr. Ralfe legacy. Much Love, Sheila Garden
Sheila Garden
December 14, 2020
Knowing Ralph for over 20 years, I can honestly say that he was one of the best people I ever had the privilege of working with. He was truly a great man, and will be missed. I know he's happy now. His friendship will be something I will always cherish. Praise God for putting our paths together for so long. See you soon my friend.
HANSON BUTLER
December 14, 2020
I am truly sorry to hear about the passing of my friend and brother, I will surely miss him, he and I spent many years together, he was a great person I was blessed by knowing him. To God be the glory.
James Oliver
December 14, 2020
My sincere condolences to the family. Ralfe was definitely one of a kind. His generosity was limitless. I truly am thankful for the opportunity to have known him. Although he is no longer here with us in the physical, he will forever be remembered in our hearts. "To be absent from the world is to be present with the Lord. May God bless and comfort and keep you all during this difficult time.
Kirby Battle
December 13, 2020
So sorry for your loss . Praying for your strength in the Lord during this time. Love. Shirley Johnson ( Andrea Smiths friend)