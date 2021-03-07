Menu
Ralph Austin Jr.
AUSTIN, Ralph, Jr., 83, of Wake, Va., passed away Friday, March 5, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Virginia Haddock Austin and Ralph Austin Sr.; and his granddaughter, Brandie Austin. He is survived by his children, Jeff Austin (Kelly Austin), Mike Austin, Debbie Austin Bruguiere (Robert Bruguiere) and Kim Austin; four grandchildren, Emilee, Zachary, Eli and Avi. Ralph was an avid socializer and enjoyed the company of people, especially his family and friends. It seemed he never met a stranger. He will be remembered by the wonderful and warm memories he leaves behind in his family's hearts. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, March 8, 2021, at Hanover Memorial Park, 4447 Mechanicsville Turnpike, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Ralph was our next door neighbor and first friend down here in Virginia. He was a great guy and would help you out in a heartbeat. He will be missed very much.
Leslie Danovich
March 8, 2021
