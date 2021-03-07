AUSTIN, Ralph, Jr., 83, of Wake, Va., passed away Friday, March 5, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Virginia Haddock Austin and Ralph Austin Sr.; and his granddaughter, Brandie Austin. He is survived by his children, Jeff Austin (Kelly Austin), Mike Austin, Debbie Austin Bruguiere (Robert Bruguiere) and Kim Austin; four grandchildren, Emilee, Zachary, Eli and Avi. Ralph was an avid socializer and enjoyed the company of people, especially his family and friends. It seemed he never met a stranger. He will be remembered by the wonderful and warm memories he leaves behind in his family's hearts. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, March 8, 2021, at Hanover Memorial Park, 4447 Mechanicsville Turnpike, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2021.