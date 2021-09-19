BATES, Ralph A., 81, passed away on September 14, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lucille and Alsee Bates; wife, Shelva Dean Martin Bates; and a granddaughter, Meagen Bates. He is survived by companion, Millie Fox; son, Roger Bates; daughter, Anita Cole (Kelly); stepson, Ray Hanshew (Jennifer); six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; and special friends, Ruth Elledge and Debbie Barden. Ralph will be greatly missed!
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
I send prayers and love to all who knew Ralph. Roger, I watched you play Little League in Richmond many moons ago! Your dad was a wonderful man with a huge heart.
Carrie Pepper
Friend
October 7, 2021
Anita and Roger and familes, I am so sorry to hear of your Dads passing. Its been a long time since I had last seen him but never forgot your sweet Mom and him. May youal be comforted with the memories. Elsie Martin