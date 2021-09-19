Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ralph A. Bates
BATES, Ralph A., 81, passed away on September 14, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lucille and Alsee Bates; wife, Shelva Dean Martin Bates; and a granddaughter, Meagen Bates. He is survived by companion, Millie Fox; son, Roger Bates; daughter, Anita Cole (Kelly); stepson, Ray Hanshew (Jennifer); six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; and special friends, Ruth Elledge and Debbie Barden. Ralph will be greatly missed!
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
I send prayers and love to all who knew Ralph. Roger, I watched you play Little League in Richmond many moons ago! Your dad was a wonderful man with a huge heart.
Carrie Pepper
Friend
October 7, 2021
Anita and Roger and familes, I am so sorry to hear of your Dads passing. Its been a long time since I had last seen him but never forgot your sweet Mom and him. May youal be comforted with the memories. Elsie Martin
elsie martin
September 20, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results