FIELDS, Ralph B., Jr., 63, of Mechanicsville, passed away Sunday, June 27, 2021. Ralph most recently worked at the Virginia Supreme Court and focused his career in IT services. He is survived by his parents, Ralph B. Fields Sr. and Betty Paxton Fields; sister, Lynne Baldacci; many dear cousins and aunts; and his beloved dog, Laika. Ralph was a creative, funny, optimistic friend to all he met. He was most happy listening to music, working in his yard, sitting on the beach and spending time with Laika and his family. He had an incredibly positive outlook on life and faced many challenges with grace and strength, always with his quick wit and laughter. The family would like to thank the many friends that touched Ralph's life and supported him through the challenges of cancer and the resulting issues of recovery. A private service will be held and donations in his memory can be made to Hanover County Animal Control and Shelter, 12471 Taylor Complex Lane, Ashland, Va. 23005. An online guestbook is available at affinityfuneralservice.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jul. 4, 2021.