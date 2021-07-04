Menu
Ralph B. Fields Jr.
Affinity Funeral Service - Mechanicsville Chapel
8074 Mechanicsville Turnpike
Mechanicsville, VA
FIELDS, Ralph B., Jr., 63, of Mechanicsville, passed away Sunday, June 27, 2021. Ralph most recently worked at the Virginia Supreme Court and focused his career in IT services. He is survived by his parents, Ralph B. Fields Sr. and Betty Paxton Fields; sister, Lynne Baldacci; many dear cousins and aunts; and his beloved dog, Laika. Ralph was a creative, funny, optimistic friend to all he met. He was most happy listening to music, working in his yard, sitting on the beach and spending time with Laika and his family. He had an incredibly positive outlook on life and faced many challenges with grace and strength, always with his quick wit and laughter. The family would like to thank the many friends that touched Ralph's life and supported him through the challenges of cancer and the resulting issues of recovery. A private service will be held and donations in his memory can be made to Hanover County Animal Control and Shelter, 12471 Taylor Complex Lane, Ashland, Va. 23005. An online guestbook is available at affinityfuneralservice.com.
Affinity Funeral Service - Mechanicsville Chapel
Betty, Ralph, and Lynn, I can´t imagine your pain and sorrow. May God wrap His loving arms around you to give you peace and comfort. I sure Merry opened her arms and gave Little Ralph a great big hug when he entered heaven. I´ll always have fond memories of beach trips.
Leslie Luck
July 10, 2021
I would like to send my condolences and prayers to the family. I worked with Ralph at IBM in NC. He was one heck of a guy and funny at times. Matthew 5:4 Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted.
Bobby Cost
Work
July 8, 2021
To the Family I´m sure all of Ralph´s friends will offer their deepest condolences. Ralph has left us all with many wonderful memories. We will truly miss him. We thank God for the gift of his friendship. Praying for your strength during this difficult time.
Tammy Simms Dungee
Work
July 6, 2021
Betty and Ralph, So sorry for your loss of your beloved Son my thoughts and Prayers are with you and your Family . Our Memories are our truest Treasures
Carolyn West
Other
July 6, 2021
A great friend
Reid Phillips
Work
July 5, 2021
Betty. So sorry for your loss Ill be thinking about you and your family
Joan Axselle
Other
July 4, 2021
